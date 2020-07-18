All apartments in Fort Collins
2537 Timber Court

2537 Timber Court · (970) 391-7028
Location

2537 Timber Court, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath near City Park. Utilities included. - Property Id: 304839

Available August 1st. ALL utilities included.

This lovely, bright, and spacious separated ground level 2br/1b unit in a bi-level home is located in West Fort Collins, less than a mile from City Park and less than two miles to CSU! Only a short drive to Horsetooth or to Old Town.

Recently remodeled, full kitchen (new pictures coming soon), 1-car garage and off-street parking, and a shared large fenced backyard. All utilities included. The new homeowner is a young environmental professional who works from home (lives upstairs). No pets allowed.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Showings held on July and July 18th and 25th by appointment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic (message me or https://calendly.com/abbasaraba/2537-timber-court-house-showing for more info). NON-REFUNDABLE $45 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply. Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Security deposit, first month and last month's rent are due at move-in.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2537-timber-court-fort-collins-co/304839
Property Id 304839

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Timber Court have any available units?
2537 Timber Court has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Timber Court have?
Some of 2537 Timber Court's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Timber Court currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Timber Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Timber Court pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Timber Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2537 Timber Court offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Timber Court offers parking.
Does 2537 Timber Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Timber Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Timber Court have a pool?
No, 2537 Timber Court does not have a pool.
Does 2537 Timber Court have accessible units?
No, 2537 Timber Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Timber Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 Timber Court does not have units with dishwashers.
