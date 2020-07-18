Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 2 Bed/1 Bath near City Park. Utilities included. - Property Id: 304839



Available August 1st. ALL utilities included.



This lovely, bright, and spacious separated ground level 2br/1b unit in a bi-level home is located in West Fort Collins, less than a mile from City Park and less than two miles to CSU! Only a short drive to Horsetooth or to Old Town.



Recently remodeled, full kitchen (new pictures coming soon), 1-car garage and off-street parking, and a shared large fenced backyard. All utilities included. The new homeowner is a young environmental professional who works from home (lives upstairs). No pets allowed.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Showings held on July and July 18th and 25th by appointment only due to the COVID-19 pandemic (message me or https://calendly.com/abbasaraba/2537-timber-court-house-showing for more info). NON-REFUNDABLE $45 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply. Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent. Security deposit, first month and last month's rent are due at move-in.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2537-timber-court-fort-collins-co/304839

No Pets Allowed



