2241 Limon Dr 204
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

2241 Limon Dr 204

2241 Limon Drive · (303) 827-8779
Location

2241 Limon Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Rigden Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
yoga
Unit 204 Available 06/01/20 Rigden Farm Condo - Property Id: 112352

Looking for the ideal condo that offers a fantastic and convenient Fort Collins location, updated amenities, and security for you and those you care about. Don't miss checking out this outstanding place to live and play that was built in 2016 and is centrally located for any kind of commute. Condo includes: a very safe neighborhood that is a one minute or less walk to: King Soopers, Orange Theory, Restaurants, Coffee Shop, Yoga, Nails, Hair Salons, Liquor Store; additionally the condo has an Elevator; Pass Code to get into the building; garage; patio; fireplace; two bed; two bath; Plus Included in rent: water, trash, cable and internet. But that's not all Easy access to I-25; Great Neighbors; All Appliances included; Walk in closet for master bedroom; Two sinks in the master bath. Call today and learn more about this Fort Collins gem.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112352
Property Id 112352

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5704876)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 Limon Dr 204 have any available units?
2241 Limon Dr 204 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 Limon Dr 204 have?
Some of 2241 Limon Dr 204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 Limon Dr 204 currently offering any rent specials?
2241 Limon Dr 204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 Limon Dr 204 pet-friendly?
No, 2241 Limon Dr 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 2241 Limon Dr 204 offer parking?
Yes, 2241 Limon Dr 204 does offer parking.
Does 2241 Limon Dr 204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 Limon Dr 204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 Limon Dr 204 have a pool?
No, 2241 Limon Dr 204 does not have a pool.
Does 2241 Limon Dr 204 have accessible units?
No, 2241 Limon Dr 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 Limon Dr 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 Limon Dr 204 has units with dishwashers.
