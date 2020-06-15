2241 Limon Dr 204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking garage internet access yoga

Unit 204 Available 06/01/20 Rigden Farm Condo - Property Id: 112352



Looking for the ideal condo that offers a fantastic and convenient Fort Collins location, updated amenities, and security for you and those you care about. Don't miss checking out this outstanding place to live and play that was built in 2016 and is centrally located for any kind of commute. Condo includes: a very safe neighborhood that is a one minute or less walk to: King Soopers, Orange Theory, Restaurants, Coffee Shop, Yoga, Nails, Hair Salons, Liquor Store; additionally the condo has an Elevator; Pass Code to get into the building; garage; patio; fireplace; two bed; two bath; Plus Included in rent: water, trash, cable and internet. But that's not all Easy access to I-25; Great Neighbors; All Appliances included; Walk in closet for master bedroom; Two sinks in the master bath. Call today and learn more about this Fort Collins gem.

No Pets Allowed



