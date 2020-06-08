All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 2 2020 at 6:41 PM

2220 Mackinac Street

2220 Mackinac Street · (970) 363-6022
Location

2220 Mackinac Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 1st

Dog or Cat negotiable.

This is a wonderful newer home located close to Old Town Ft. Collins. Some of the features include a fenced yard, sprinkler system, A/C, gas stove, granite countertops, large master, walk closets and much more. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 ext 3.

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Applicants must be 23+

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Mackinac Street have any available units?
2220 Mackinac Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 Mackinac Street have?
Some of 2220 Mackinac Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Mackinac Street currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Mackinac Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Mackinac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Mackinac Street is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Mackinac Street offer parking?
No, 2220 Mackinac Street does not offer parking.
Does 2220 Mackinac Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Mackinac Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Mackinac Street have a pool?
No, 2220 Mackinac Street does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Mackinac Street have accessible units?
No, 2220 Mackinac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Mackinac Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Mackinac Street does not have units with dishwashers.
