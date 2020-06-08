2220 Mackinac Street

Amenities
Available August 1st
Dog or Cat negotiable.
This is a wonderful newer home located close to Old Town Ft. Collins. Some of the features include a fenced yard, sprinkler system, A/C, gas stove, granite countertops, large master, walk closets and much more. Must See!
For more information or to schedule a showing contact Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 ext 3.
$55.00 Application fee per person.
Applicants must be 23+
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.