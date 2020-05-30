All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 2018 Lexington Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
2018 Lexington Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

2018 Lexington Court

2018 Lexington Court · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2018 Lexington Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Village West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2018 Lexington Court · Avail. Jul 31

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1595 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2018 Lexington Court Available 07/31/20 Fantastic 4-Bedroom in Ft. Collins - Available July! - Available July 31

Located just off S. Taft Hill Road, 2018 Lexington Court is conveniently close to just about everything Ft. Collins has to offer! This 4-bedroom, 3-bath tri-level house is within walking distance to Red Fox Meadows Natural Area and Blevins Middle School. Take a quick drive and you can hit Rolland Moore Park, CSU and Horsetooth Reservoir in 15 minutes or less. Residents will also have access to community pool and tennis courts!

A little more about this home: Carpet and paint in 2018 throughout! Walk through your front door and enter a spacious living room with a large picture window. The kitchen sits just off the living room and leads down a few stairs to a second living area with a beautiful, eye-catching brick fireplace. 1 bedroom and 1/2 bathroom is located on the ground floor. Head upstairs to the other bedrooms and bathrooms.

Attached 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform lawn care. Dogs will be considered with additional $300 deposit per dog. Breed restrictions apply and dogs must be over 1 year. Sorry, no cats.

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3217727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 Lexington Court have any available units?
2018 Lexington Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 2018 Lexington Court have?
Some of 2018 Lexington Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 Lexington Court currently offering any rent specials?
2018 Lexington Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 Lexington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 Lexington Court is pet friendly.
Does 2018 Lexington Court offer parking?
Yes, 2018 Lexington Court does offer parking.
Does 2018 Lexington Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 Lexington Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 Lexington Court have a pool?
Yes, 2018 Lexington Court has a pool.
Does 2018 Lexington Court have accessible units?
No, 2018 Lexington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 Lexington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 Lexington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2018 Lexington Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity