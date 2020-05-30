Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool garage tennis court

2018 Lexington Court Available 07/31/20 Fantastic 4-Bedroom in Ft. Collins - Available July! - Available July 31



Located just off S. Taft Hill Road, 2018 Lexington Court is conveniently close to just about everything Ft. Collins has to offer! This 4-bedroom, 3-bath tri-level house is within walking distance to Red Fox Meadows Natural Area and Blevins Middle School. Take a quick drive and you can hit Rolland Moore Park, CSU and Horsetooth Reservoir in 15 minutes or less. Residents will also have access to community pool and tennis courts!



A little more about this home: Carpet and paint in 2018 throughout! Walk through your front door and enter a spacious living room with a large picture window. The kitchen sits just off the living room and leads down a few stairs to a second living area with a beautiful, eye-catching brick fireplace. 1 bedroom and 1/2 bathroom is located on the ground floor. Head upstairs to the other bedrooms and bathrooms.



Attached 2-car garage. Washer and dryer included. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name and perform lawn care. Dogs will be considered with additional $300 deposit per dog. Breed restrictions apply and dogs must be over 1 year. Sorry, no cats.



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3217727)