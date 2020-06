Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets

Spacious ground level studio apartment with huge closet in an unbeatable location. One block from CSU, four blocks from Old Town. Separate eat in kitchen and huge walk in closet. Pets OK with $300 pet deposit. Gas, water, trash prorated at $63/ mo, tenant responsible for electric. Available 8/1.

3D tour is of a one bedroom unit, the studio is an identical floor plan without the bedroom. Square footage is an estimate only.