Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:41 PM

1725 Lake Sherwood Drive

1725 Lake Sherwood Drive · (970) 363-6022
Location

1725 Lake Sherwood Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Lake Sherwood Corporation

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Available June 5th 2020

Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs

This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood. It features access to the power line trail, two reserved parking spaces right in front of unit, washer & dryer, central a/c, patio with open space in the back. Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.

$55.00 Application fee per person.

Applicants must be 23+

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive have any available units?
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive have?
Some of 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Lake Sherwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 Lake Sherwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
