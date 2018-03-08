1725 Lake Sherwood Drive

Amenities
Available June 5th 2020
Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs
This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood. It features access to the power line trail, two reserved parking spaces right in front of unit, washer & dryer, central a/c, patio with open space in the back. Must See!
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.
$55.00 Application fee per person.
Applicants must be 23+
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.