1725 Lake Sherwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking cats allowed

Available June 5th 2020



Dog Negotiable, Must be under 25 lbs



This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath two story condo close to lake Sherwood. It features access to the power line trail, two reserved parking spaces right in front of unit, washer & dryer, central a/c, patio with open space in the back. Must See!



For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily with Stegner Property Management at 970-420-2191 X3.



$55.00 Application fee per person.



Applicants must be 23+



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.