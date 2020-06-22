All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 1720 Morningside Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
1720 Morningside Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

1720 Morningside Dr

1720 Morningside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1720 Morningside Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/1 bath -- $1200/mo.

Two pets maximum with additional deposit

Bright duplex on quiet street just steps away from Spring Creek Trail

-Restored original hardwood floors
-Open kitchen
-Two bedrooms and a spacious bathroom
-Front patio
-Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Morningside Dr have any available units?
1720 Morningside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Morningside Dr have?
Some of 1720 Morningside Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Morningside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Morningside Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Morningside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Morningside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Morningside Dr offer parking?
No, 1720 Morningside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Morningside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Morningside Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Morningside Dr have a pool?
No, 1720 Morningside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1720 Morningside Dr have accessible units?
No, 1720 Morningside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Morningside Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Morningside Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Stone Creek Apartments
1121 W Prospect Rd Suite 110
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College