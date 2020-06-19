All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A

1719 Springmeadows Ct · (970) 689-8803 ext. 202
Location

1719 Springmeadows Ct, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Prospect at Spring Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A Available 08/14/20 Sweet town house! Great central Fort Collins location close to shopping, parks, and Spring Creek! - Imagine an amazing, quiet location close to Spring Creek trail, shopping & CSU. All appliances are included even washer & dryer. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms. Water, sewer and trash is paid and outside there is a garage and great patio for you to enjoy! Make it yours! Contact us today!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5713014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A have any available units?
1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A have?
Some of 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A does offer parking.
Does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A have a pool?
No, 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A have accessible units?
No, 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Springmeadows Ct. #A has units with dishwashers.
