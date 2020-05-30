All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1713 Hastings Drive

1713 Hastings Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

1713 Hastings Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Cedar Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1713 Hastings Drive · Avail. Aug 8

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1532 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1713 Hastings Drive Available 08/08/20 3-Bedroom home in West Fort Collins! Available August! - Available August 8

This three bedroom home is located in a quaint West Fort Collins neighborhood. Features include washer/dryer, double door garage with lots of work space, split-level floor plan, a second living area, fireplace, and large fenced in backyard with deck!

This location provides easy access to Spring Creek Trail, Rocky Mountain High School, and is just a short drive to CSU campus. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name. One pet under 25 lbs considered with additional $300 deposit. Pet must be spayed/neutered and any dogs must be over 1 year old.

Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php

Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE3235503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Hastings Drive have any available units?
1713 Hastings Drive has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 Hastings Drive have?
Some of 1713 Hastings Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 Hastings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Hastings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Hastings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Hastings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Hastings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1713 Hastings Drive does offer parking.
Does 1713 Hastings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 Hastings Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Hastings Drive have a pool?
No, 1713 Hastings Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Hastings Drive have accessible units?
No, 1713 Hastings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Hastings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Hastings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
