Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

1713 Hastings Drive Available 08/08/20 3-Bedroom home in West Fort Collins! Available August! - Available August 8



This three bedroom home is located in a quaint West Fort Collins neighborhood. Features include washer/dryer, double door garage with lots of work space, split-level floor plan, a second living area, fireplace, and large fenced in backyard with deck!



This location provides easy access to Spring Creek Trail, Rocky Mountain High School, and is just a short drive to CSU campus. Residents are required to put all utilities in their name. One pet under 25 lbs considered with additional $300 deposit. Pet must be spayed/neutered and any dogs must be over 1 year old.



Fort Collins U+2 Rule strictly enforced. Information on the Fort Collins U+2 Rule can be found here: https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy.php



Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



(RLNE3235503)