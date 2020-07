Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking some paid utils

Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

4 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 58064



4 bedroom, 2 baths Large kitchen, 2 bedrooms upstairs 2 bedrooms in the basement. Easy access via bike trails to campus and Vet Hospital. Near Edora Park and Spring Creek Trail. Off-street parking. Coin-op laundry on site. Pets Okay w/deposit and pet rent.



$1900 a month plus Electricity. (Water and trash included.)



Qualification Standards



Applicants must have current photo identification and a valid social security number.



Applicant's monthly household income must exceed three times the rent. All income must be from a verifiable source. Unverifiable income will not be considered.



Applicants may not have any evictions or unpaid judgments from previous landlords.



Credit score must be a minimum of 650.



A background check will be conducted on all applicants over 18.



All applicants must be non-smokers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1700-erin-ct-fort-collins-co-unit-d/58064

