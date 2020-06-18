All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:44 PM

1408 Castlerock Court

1408 Castlerock Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1408 Castlerock Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Avery Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch home is ideally located in Avery park Centrally located next to the CSU campus as well as close to Downtown. It features many appealing aspects such as Hardwood flooring throughout, Air conditioning and gas heat, and a Washer and Dryer. The home also comes equipped with with all Stainless steel appliances, an attached 1 Car Garage, and a spacious fenced back yard . Neutered/spayed dogs older than 6 months allowed. This home will not last long so call today to schedule a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 8/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Castlerock Court have any available units?
1408 Castlerock Court has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Castlerock Court have?
Some of 1408 Castlerock Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Castlerock Court currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Castlerock Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Castlerock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1408 Castlerock Court is pet friendly.
Does 1408 Castlerock Court offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Castlerock Court does offer parking.
Does 1408 Castlerock Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 Castlerock Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Castlerock Court have a pool?
No, 1408 Castlerock Court does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Castlerock Court have accessible units?
No, 1408 Castlerock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Castlerock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 Castlerock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
