1408 Castlerock Court

Amenities
This Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Ranch home is ideally located in Avery park Centrally located next to the CSU campus as well as close to Downtown. It features many appealing aspects such as Hardwood flooring throughout, Air conditioning and gas heat, and a Washer and Dryer. The home also comes equipped with with all Stainless steel appliances, an attached 1 Car Garage, and a spacious fenced back yard . Neutered/spayed dogs older than 6 months allowed. This home will not last long so call today to schedule a showing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 8/7/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.