Fort Collins, CO
1400 Village Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1400 Village Ln

1400 Village Lane · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

1400 Village Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80521
P.O.E.T

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1400 Village Ln · Avail. Aug 19

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1400 Village Ln Available 08/19/20 Close to CSU, 2 bedrooms up, 2 lower, big yard, good condition, great house! - Close to CSU, 2 bedrooms up, 2 lower, big yard, good condition, great house!

My House Property Services
leasing@myfortcollinshome.com
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4729411)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Village Ln have any available units?
1400 Village Ln has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1400 Village Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Village Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Village Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Village Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Village Ln offer parking?
No, 1400 Village Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Village Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 Village Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Village Ln have a pool?
No, 1400 Village Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Village Ln have accessible units?
No, 1400 Village Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Village Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Village Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Village Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Village Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
