121 Riverside Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

GREAT Location - Old Town Home Completely Remodeled!! - You will fall in love with this 1970s completely remodeled home located off Riverside Ave! Just a 5 minute walk from Old Town Square where you will find Silver Grill Cafe, Lucky Joes, Bondi Beach Bar, Little Bird Bakeshop, and countless other restaurants Old Town has to offer! This home is about a 10 minute walk from the Transfort MAX stations located on College Ave. This bus runs every 10 minutes and is free for students going to both Colorado State University and Front Range Community College.



This home has two generously sized living rooms and two large bedrooms with lots of windows and decent sized closets. In the kitchen you will find brand new appliances; oven/stove and refrigerator. There is a brand new stacked washer/dryer in the laundry room. This unit has a front porch overlooking Riverside Avenue and Ranchway Feeds Mill. This home is just at the tail end of its complete remodel and there are a few remaining interior and exterior items that we are still in the process of completing. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water/sewer/trash will be in owners name. Tenants can park either in front of the home, or next to the house in the driveway. There is also Diagonal Street Parking off Peterson Street.



This unit allows dogs and cats, preferably smaller/medium in size. No more than 2 pets are allowed, and they must be over 1 year old. Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Huskies, Dobermans, German Shepherds among other aggressive dog breeds are prohibited. Smoking of any kind is not allowed within the unit.



If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact leasing at 970-402-8267 to set up a showing. Applications are available on our website; https://www.soukuprealestate.com (Property Management > Available Rentals)



(RLNE5779404)