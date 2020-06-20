All apartments in Fort Collins
121 Riverside Avenue

121 Riverside Avenue · (970) 402-8267
Location

121 Riverside Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Riverside Avenue · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 937 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
GREAT Location - Old Town Home Completely Remodeled!! - You will fall in love with this 1970s completely remodeled home located off Riverside Ave! Just a 5 minute walk from Old Town Square where you will find Silver Grill Cafe, Lucky Joes, Bondi Beach Bar, Little Bird Bakeshop, and countless other restaurants Old Town has to offer! This home is about a 10 minute walk from the Transfort MAX stations located on College Ave. This bus runs every 10 minutes and is free for students going to both Colorado State University and Front Range Community College.

This home has two generously sized living rooms and two large bedrooms with lots of windows and decent sized closets. In the kitchen you will find brand new appliances; oven/stove and refrigerator. There is a brand new stacked washer/dryer in the laundry room. This unit has a front porch overlooking Riverside Avenue and Ranchway Feeds Mill. This home is just at the tail end of its complete remodel and there are a few remaining interior and exterior items that we are still in the process of completing. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Water/sewer/trash will be in owners name. Tenants can park either in front of the home, or next to the house in the driveway. There is also Diagonal Street Parking off Peterson Street.

This unit allows dogs and cats, preferably smaller/medium in size. No more than 2 pets are allowed, and they must be over 1 year old. Pitbulls, Rottweilers, Huskies, Dobermans, German Shepherds among other aggressive dog breeds are prohibited. Smoking of any kind is not allowed within the unit.

If you are interested in viewing this property, please contact leasing at 970-402-8267 to set up a showing. Applications are available on our website; https://www.soukuprealestate.com (Property Management > Available Rentals)

(RLNE5779404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Riverside Avenue have any available units?
121 Riverside Avenue has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Riverside Avenue have?
Some of 121 Riverside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Riverside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
121 Riverside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Riverside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Riverside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 121 Riverside Avenue offer parking?
No, 121 Riverside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 121 Riverside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Riverside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Riverside Avenue have a pool?
No, 121 Riverside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 121 Riverside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 121 Riverside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Riverside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Riverside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
