hardwood floors pet friendly

hardwood floors pet friendly

1036 Ponderosa Dr Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous House in Campus West! - ****Available AUGUST****



This house has so much to offer! There are beautiful hardwood floors, a bright and airy kitchen with separate dining space, 4 large bedrooms and lots of closet space. This house is huge!



UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.



PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.



SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.



