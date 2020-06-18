All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1036 Ponderosa Dr

1036 Ponderosa Drive · (970) 419-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1036 Ponderosa Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
P.O.E.T

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1036 Ponderosa Dr · Avail. Aug 3

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1036 Ponderosa Dr Available 08/03/20 Gorgeous House in Campus West! - ****Available AUGUST****

This house has so much to offer! There are beautiful hardwood floors, a bright and airy kitchen with separate dining space, 4 large bedrooms and lots of closet space. This house is huge!

UTILITIES: Tenants pay all utilities.

PETS: the number, size, and age of pets allowed is considered on a case-by-case basis. Please let your leasing agent know if you intend to have pet(s). Restrictions may apply.

SQUARE FOOTAGE: can be obtained from County Records and is the responsibility of tenant to verify.

(RLNE5467209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr have any available units?
1036 Ponderosa Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1036 Ponderosa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Ponderosa Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Ponderosa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1036 Ponderosa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr offer parking?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr have a pool?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr have accessible units?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Ponderosa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1036 Ponderosa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
