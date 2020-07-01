All apartments in Federal Heights
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

9400 Elm Court, # 667

9400 Elm Ct · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Elm Ct, Federal Heights, CO 80260
Federal Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Lease with Purchase Option - Lease With Purchase Option.

Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths
Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.

Estimated total monthly payment is $1,595 ($775/mo and home payment $820/mo) - utilities are NOT included.

This is a Lease with Purchase Option only. A portion of your monthly rent payment is applied to your equity. Buy at any time with no additional fees or charges.

550 or higher Credit Score and combined income of $67k per year are required to qualify for the home.

Cash required at close is ~5,690 Includes the park's first month lot rent, park security deposit,
home down payment and security deposit.

ITIN's are always welcome!

For more information, please contact Lynn Antony at lantony@ttninv.com or call (720) 531-4653.

(RLNE5194304)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have any available units?
9400 Elm Court, # 667 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Heights, CO.
What amenities does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have?
Some of 9400 Elm Court, # 667's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Elm Court, # 667 currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Elm Court, # 667 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Elm Court, # 667 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 offer parking?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 has a pool.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have accessible units?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Elm Court, # 667 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Elm Court, # 667 does not have units with air conditioning.

