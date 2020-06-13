Apartment List
119 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO

Finding an apartment in Federal Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Federal Heights
8 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,256
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
9400 Elm Court, # 667
9400 Elm Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1120 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option. Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
10018 Eliot Circle
10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Thornton
9 Units Available
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Northglenn
2 Units Available
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
South Thornton
25 Units Available
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,180
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
2740 W. 86th Ave #203
2740 West 86th Avenue, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
2740 W. 86th Ave #203 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - The living room, living area has new laminate wood floor, while the bedrooms have the comfort of new, soft, clean carpeting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8654 Decatur St Unit 235
8654 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
8654 Decatur St Unit 235 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful, Updated Condo in Westminster, Available August 1 Move In - This gorgeous, end unit condo is in a great location.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Westminster
1 Unit Available
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F
3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Southeast Westminster
16 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Westminster
35 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Central Westminster
10 Units Available
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Club Crest
9 Units Available
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Central Westminster
9 Units Available
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Northeast Westminster
10 Units Available
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,221
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Federal Heights, CO

Finding an apartment in Federal Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

