123 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO with parking
In 1944, Harry Hadley Ruston dreamt of doing something for those people left behind "on the ground" after the second World War: the veteran pilots, so he built one of the first ever private airports in Colorado state so that they could keep flying from Federal Heights' own Ruston Airport.
Federal Heights is a Northern suburb of Denver that's only a 20-minute average drive away from the big downtown. The mile-high city is full of all kinds of excellent entertainment, whether you just want some "high times" or fast-paced fun. Living here puts you conveniently less than 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport as well. This friendly community of less than 12,000 people is spread across 1.8 square miles of mostly flat Colorado plains with slight hills, giving a nice view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Plenty of inviting places for rent in Federal Heights include month-to-month rentals and much more. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Federal Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.