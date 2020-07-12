Apartment List
123 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Federal Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Federal Heights
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,233
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
29 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
14 Units Available
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
South Thornton
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Northglenn
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 10:33am
9 Units Available
Central Westminster
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9929 Appletree Pl
9929 West Appletree Place, Thornton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3370 sqft
9929 Appletree Pl Available 08/01/20 Fantastic home with massive space! - This very spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It has a very pretty light-colored wood flooring consistent throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
8666 Decatur South
8666 North Decatur Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
* Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Available for immediate move-in * New vinyl, carpet & fresh neutral color paint * Living room has a wood burning fireplace * Central air conditioning * Includes a stackable

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Shaw Heights
8947 Mccoy Pl
8947 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
900 sqft
Available 09/15/2020 10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment home with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters, Custom cabinets, Tile and carpet flooring, Washer/Dryer hookups for a stackable, Window A/C unit in the

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
South Thornton
8701 Huron Street
8701 Huron Street, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
520 sqft
*** CHOOSE A 12 OR 15 MONTH LEASE !! *** This beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Star Point will welcome you with 560 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with a fridge, microwave, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2034 West 101st Avenue
2034 West 101st Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1334 sqft
Come tour this great townhome in Thornton. This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and 1,334 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, hardwood floors, and tons of cabinets for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Shaw Heights
8828 Lowell Boulevard - 1
8828 Lowell Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two bedroom duplex in Westminster. Has garage and washer & dryer and an extra parking space. Completely redone. New Floor, paint, bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
30 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
42 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Central Westminster
Canyon Reserve At The Ranch
2890 W 116th Pl, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
889 sqft
Two-tone paint for stylish interiors. Pet park with agility equipment and bench seating. Fitness center with free weights, cardio and resistance machines. Five minutes to I-25.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
41 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,365
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
City Guide for Federal Heights, CO

In 1944, Harry Hadley Ruston dreamt of doing something for those people left behind "on the ground" after the second World War: the veteran pilots, so he built one of the first ever private airports in Colorado state so that they could keep flying from Federal Heights' own Ruston Airport.

Federal Heights is a Northern suburb of Denver that's only a 20-minute average drive away from the big downtown. The mile-high city is full of all kinds of excellent entertainment, whether you just want some "high times" or fast-paced fun. Living here puts you conveniently less than 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport as well. This friendly community of less than 12,000 people is spread across 1.8 square miles of mostly flat Colorado plains with slight hills, giving a nice view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Plenty of inviting places for rent in Federal Heights include month-to-month rentals and much more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Federal Heights, CO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Federal Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

