pet friendly apartments
112 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Federal Heights
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,233
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
28 Units Available
South Thornton
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$978
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
868 sqft
A pet-friendly apartment community with a modern fitness center, a swimming pool, and a dog park, among other amenities. Homes feature private patios and spacious closets. Close to Northstar Park.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
14 Units Available
Central Westminster
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,271
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
South Thornton
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
952 sqft
Enjoy the newly renovated units with chic black appliances and handsome wooden cabinets. W/D in unit and private patios to enjoy the views. Great location near Camenisch Park and Thornton Parkway.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Northglenn
Riviera Apartments
950 W 103rd Pl, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
820 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Riviera Apartments in Northglenn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:33am
9 Units Available
Central Westminster
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,545
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,551
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9929 Appletree Pl
9929 West Appletree Place, Thornton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3370 sqft
9929 Appletree Pl Available 08/01/20 Fantastic home with massive space! - This very spacious house has a total of 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. It has a very pretty light-colored wood flooring consistent throughout.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2034 West 101st Avenue
2034 West 101st Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1334 sqft
Come tour this great townhome in Thornton. This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and 1,334 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, hardwood floors, and tons of cabinets for storage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Westminster
8657 Clay St. #368
8657 North Clay Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo in Westminster! - Beautiful ground floor 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in Prospectors Point. The open floor plan boasts plenty of natural light and the covered patio is a great place to enjoy the summer shade.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10701 North Pecos Street
10701 Pecos Street, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
552 sqft
One Bedroom with Amazing Move In Special! Mountain View !! To self-tour this unit, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Northglenn
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
42 Units Available
Central Westminster
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1652 sqft
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Club Crest
Ridge at Mountain View
7865 Allison Way, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
900 sqft
Bright interiors with plank flooring. Private patio/balcony. Online rent payment available. Walking distance to Northridge Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
42 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,477
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,316
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
927 sqft
Newly renovated units that are centrally located between Boulder and Denver. Residents have on-site access to a large year-round pool and a brand new fitness center. Pet-friendly community that boasts a brand new dog park.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,137
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
