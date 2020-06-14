419 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO with garage
In 1944, Harry Hadley Ruston dreamt of doing something for those people left behind "on the ground" after the second World War: the veteran pilots, so he built one of the first ever private airports in Colorado state so that they could keep flying from Federal Heights' own Ruston Airport.
Federal Heights is a Northern suburb of Denver that's only a 20-minute average drive away from the big downtown. The mile-high city is full of all kinds of excellent entertainment, whether you just want some "high times" or fast-paced fun. Living here puts you conveniently less than 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport as well. This friendly community of less than 12,000 people is spread across 1.8 square miles of mostly flat Colorado plains with slight hills, giving a nice view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Plenty of inviting places for rent in Federal Heights include month-to-month rentals and much more. See more
Federal Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.