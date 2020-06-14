Apartment List
/
CO
/
federal heights
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:17 AM

419 Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO with garage

Federal Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Federal Heights
8 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,256
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
10018 Eliot Circle
10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,369
1078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
11129 Alcott St #C
11129 Alcott Street, Westminster, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
840 sqft
Clean two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in nicely kept Cedar Bridge Condos. Located in Westminster, this quaint condo features great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, and tennis courts.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8828 Lowell Boulevard - 1
8828 Lowell Boulevard, Shaw Heights, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Two bedroom duplex in Westminster. Has garage and washer & dryer and an extra parking space. Completely redone. New Floor, paint, bathroom, new kitchen cabinets and new appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:20am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
15 Units Available
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,348
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,702
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northglenn
21 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,403
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:32am
Southeast Westminster
16 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$924
505 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
762 sqft
Our 1-2 bedroom apartments offer spectacular views that let you live in the shadow of the Rockies. Dishwasher, on-site laundry, and garage. Pet-friendly and access to transit. Clubhouse offers Wi-Fi and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
39 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,385
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
33 Units Available
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,384
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
34 Units Available
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,358
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,484
1657 sqft
Unique floor plans for apartments that maximize space. Central courtyard and expansive resort-style pool with sun deck. Property also has movie room for relaxing. Just minutes away from I-25 and Sheridan Crossing Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Westminster
9 Units Available
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our 1-2 bedroom homes in Westminster offer gourmet kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit W/D. Ready access to I-25 and approximately 20 minutes to downtown Denver and Boulder.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
20 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Northglenn
26 Units Available
Heritage at Stone Mountain
11625 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1045 sqft
Luxury homes with 9-foot ceilings, private balconies and walk-in closets. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy a coffee bar and putting green on site. Near E. B. Rains Junior Memorial Park. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Westminster
67 Units Available
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with balconies and private patios, hardwood style flooring and high-end appliances. Community has swimming pool with lap area and spa, bike storage, and maintenance room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,228
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
853 sqft
Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with spacious rooms, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and balcony. Located in Westminster, Colorado, within minutes of Denver's night-life, Boulder's charm, and renowned retreats and ski resorts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,351
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northglenn
11 Units Available
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,135
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Northglenn
5 Units Available
Beacon House Apartments
10738 Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,165
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
990 sqft
Recently renovated. Homes feature central AC, brushed nickel fixtures and large living rooms. There is a business center, gym and barbecue area on site. Right beside pristine Croke Reservoir. Easy access to I-25.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
22 Units Available
Arista Uptown
8500 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
Studio
$1,370
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
996 sqft
Open floor plans flooded with natural light. Quartz countertops and walk-in closets. Dog park and pet wash station. Bike wash and bike rentals available. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs and shaded cabanas. Minutes from US-36.
City Guide for Federal Heights, CO

In 1944, Harry Hadley Ruston dreamt of doing something for those people left behind "on the ground" after the second World War: the veteran pilots, so he built one of the first ever private airports in Colorado state so that they could keep flying from Federal Heights' own Ruston Airport.

Federal Heights is a Northern suburb of Denver that's only a 20-minute average drive away from the big downtown. The mile-high city is full of all kinds of excellent entertainment, whether you just want some "high times" or fast-paced fun. Living here puts you conveniently less than 30 miles away from the Denver International Airport as well. This friendly community of less than 12,000 people is spread across 1.8 square miles of mostly flat Colorado plains with slight hills, giving a nice view of the Rocky Mountains in the distance. Plenty of inviting places for rent in Federal Heights include month-to-month rentals and much more. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Federal Heights, CO

Federal Heights apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Federal Heights 3 BedroomsFederal Heights Apartments with BalconyFederal Heights Apartments with Garage
Federal Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFederal Heights Apartments with ParkingFederal Heights Apartments with Pool
Federal Heights Cheap PlacesFederal Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsFederal Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, CO
The Pinery, COWelby, COErie, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College