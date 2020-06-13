/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 AM
250 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Federal Heights, CO
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Federal Heights
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights Apartments
2700 W 103rd Ave, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1110 sqft
Cozy units with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet friendly. Enjoy on-site conveniences like a business center, garage, and media room. Located right off I-25. Near Legacy Ridge Golf Course and Northglenn Marketplace.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
10018 Eliot Circle
10018 Eliot Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Large Home with Spacious Yard and 2 Car Garage! - Available for a 1 or 2 year lease! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of natural light and decorative trim line the inside.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Federal Heights
1 Unit Available
9400 Elm Court, # 667
9400 Elm Circle, Federal Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1120 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL $450 house payment for 2 months - Lease With Purchase Option. Price:$65,200 1,216 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms; 2 Baths Single Wide Home on a great lot located in the Kimberly Hills Manufactured Home Community in Federal Heights, CO.
Results within 1 mile of Federal Heights
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:34am
Central Westminster
29 Units Available
Environs
3323 W 96th Cir, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1309 sqft
Enjoy a variety of home options at Environs Residential Rental Community in Westminster, CO! Find yourself in a one to three bedroom apartment or town home, or rent a large home including two to three bedrooms and baths! Each home comes with its
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Central Westminster
19 Units Available
Park Place at 92nd
9081 Federal Blvd, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,801
1036 sqft
Within a three mile radius of Bowles House Museum, Elvis Cinemas Arvada, Ancient World Art LLC, and much more. Conveniently located near Highway 36, I-25, and other major roads. Units feature community amenities like a pool, fitness center, and on-site laundry facility.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
747 West 96th Avenue
747 West 96th Avenue, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
864 sqft
Located in heart of Thornton, this 3 bed 1 bath is ready for immediate move in. With a recently remodeled kitchen and bathroom, this unit is clean, affordable, and the perfect fit for everyone.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8885 Meade St
8885 Meade Street, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1110 sqft
8885 Meade St Available 07/06/20 Two story newer home with yard - Open floor plan on the main level: living-dining-kitchen. There is a patio as you walk out of the dining area into the back yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3052 W 107th Pl Unit F
3052 West 107th Place, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Come see this gorgeous 3BD, 2BA end unit with a large fenced in yard! Tri-level end unit townhome with big living room with gas fireplace and vaulted ceilings.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Shaw Heights
1 Unit Available
8953 Mccoy Pl
8953 Mc Coy Place, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
AVAIL 06/15 12 Month Lease Term 3BR/1BA home with gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and custom cabinets. Tile and carpet flooring. Washer/Dryer hookups.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Central Westminster
1 Unit Available
3630 West 90th Avenue
3630 West 90th Avenue, Shaw Heights, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Completely updated unit with brand new, floors, kitchen, bathroom, paint, and windows. Ceiling fans in every bedroom and the kitchen. Less than one block away from an elementary school. Available for section 8 rental.
1 of 23
Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
South Thornton
1 Unit Available
8701 Santa Fe Drive
8701 Santa Fe Drive, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1340 sqft
2-Story Townhome With Patio - 3-bedroom townhome * Fenced patio * Community pool * All new paint, carpet, flooring and kitchen appliances * Very handy location * New patio door View our video tour at: https://view.paradym.
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Northglenn
1 Unit Available
10632 Brewer Dr.
10632 Brewer Drive, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2132 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Home in the city of Northglenn! - Great location! This spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom tri-level comes with a huge, private backyard. Garage is over-sized. Hardwood floors, washer and dryer hookups in walkout basement.
Results within 5 miles of Federal Heights
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
Olde Town Arvada Area
14 Units Available
Flats At Creekside Park
5901 Pierce St, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
970 sqft
Residents enjoy coming home to this relaxing retreat, which sits on six acres of landscaped grounds. Apartments offer all major amenities in addition to an outdoor heated pool. Here, you'll escape the hustle and bustle.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:25am
Regis
12 Units Available
The Berkeley
4703 W 52nd Ave, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
935 sqft
Upscale, golf course-adjacent apartments and townhomes close to Tennyson Street retail and restaurants. Enjoy in-unit laundry, modern kitchens and access to outdoor pool and spa. Complex also features a fitness center. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northglenn
40 Units Available
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,954
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
19 Units Available
8000 Uptown
8000 Uptown Ave, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1205 sqft
Near to Terrace Ponds and adjacent to Route 36. Pet-friendly apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, extra storage and available fireplace. Recently renovated with 24-hour gym, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
11 Units Available
Harvest Station
11775 Wadsworth Blvd, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,542
1433 sqft
In line with a luxurious and carefree lifestyle, Harvest Station Apartments meets the mark in Broomfield, Colorado.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northglenn
20 Units Available
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Northeast Westminster
12 Units Available
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr, Westminster, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1483 sqft
Nestled in the rolling hills of Westminster, Colorado, this community offers luxury, garden-style floor plans in 1-3 bedroom apartments. Clubhouse with fitness center, pool, and fire pits. Near Orchard Town Shopping Mall.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
20 Units Available
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1228 sqft
Generous counter space and tiled floors in kitchen and bathroom. Nine foot ceilings and picture windows for airy living space. Theater room seats up to twelve. Minutes to I-25.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Thornton
3 Units Available
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
960 sqft
Near many nature trails along the Rocky Mountains in Thornton. Quaint 1-3 bedroom apartments feature wood flooring and walk in closets. Located near Downtown Boulder and Denver and a wide array of shopping and dining options. Residents particularly enjoy the onsite pool, playground, and BBQ area.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Thornton
10 Units Available
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1166 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Peak Apartment Homes where the term "community" means everything. Lease today and discover the best of Thornton. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 12:04am
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
34 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1091 sqft
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
