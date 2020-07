Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub online portal 24hr maintenance media room package receiving volleyball court

Legacy Heights Apartments in Federal Heights, Colorado offers spacious apartment homes to accommodate every lifestyle. Private garages, two swimming pools, and a well-equipped 24-hour fitness center are just a few conveniences you will enjoy at your new home. Take in our breath-taking mountain views, a day at the nearby Legacy Ridge Golf Course and hiking and biking trails to fulfill your sense of adventure. Located just outside of central Denver in Westminster, a commute to major employers such as Water World and Comcast are just moments away. Apply online or come by to reserve your new home today!