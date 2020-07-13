Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator recently renovated bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments coffee bar e-payments guest suite key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

There's no better place to keep up with Denver's most vibrant neighborhood than Vita Flats. We've been here, tucked on a quiet block just seconds from the heart of SoBo, since the bars were pouring mass-produced domestics instead of microbrews, since before the street was bursting with activity. And we've evolved, too, from top to bottom: Updated apartment homes, state-of-the-art social kitchen and lounge, expanded rooftop patio and modern amenities. You found us. We'll make sure the rest is easy.Leased & managed by Urban Villages, Inc., a licensed brokerage in Colorado.