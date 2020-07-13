All apartments in Denver
Find more places like Vita Flats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
Vita Flats
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Vita Flats

101 Grant St · (720) 336-5627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Sign 12 month lease and get up 2 months free!
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Speer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 Grant St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

Studio

Unit 706 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 416 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vita Flats.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
There's no better place to keep up with Denver's most vibrant neighborhood than Vita Flats. We've been here, tucked on a quiet block just seconds from the heart of SoBo, since the bars were pouring mass-produced domestics instead of microbrews, since before the street was bursting with activity. And we've evolved, too, from top to bottom: Updated apartment homes, state-of-the-art social kitchen and lounge, expanded rooftop patio and modern amenities. You found us. We'll make sure the rest is easy.Leased & managed by Urban Villages, Inc., a licensed brokerage in Colorado.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: From $500
Additional: All utilities (except cable/internet): $85-100/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 Refundable
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30 per pet/per month
restrictions: Call for restrictions
Dogs
rent: $25/month per dog
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Reserved parking: $95/month. Open street parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit (5x3, 6x3, 7x3): $15-$25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vita Flats have any available units?
Vita Flats has 7 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Vita Flats have?
Some of Vita Flats's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vita Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Vita Flats is offering the following rent specials: Sign 12 month lease and get up 2 months free!
Is Vita Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Vita Flats is pet friendly.
Does Vita Flats offer parking?
Yes, Vita Flats offers parking.
Does Vita Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vita Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vita Flats have a pool?
No, Vita Flats does not have a pool.
Does Vita Flats have accessible units?
No, Vita Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Vita Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Vita Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Vita Flats?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Vantage Point
1105 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
The Black Swan
1380 Steele Street
Denver, CO 80206
The Stanley
929 Marion St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity