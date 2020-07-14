All apartments in Denver
The Indi at Uptown Square

1950 Pennsylvania St · (720) 633-9641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive $1,500 Off of Move In When You Lease by 7/15/2020!
Location

1950 Pennsylvania St, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1C-1314 · Avail. now

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 707 sqft

Unit 1C-2316 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Unit 1C-5313 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,908

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Indi at Uptown Square.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
pool
key fob access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
media room
package receiving
pool table
yoga
Located on the site of the former St. Luke's Hospital, Uptown Square Apartments spans four city blocks and includes the last original hospital building, built-in 1919, which is now known as The Indi at Uptown Square.

The hospital building played an important role in training several generations of doctors and nurses. Today, this excellently maintained historic building offers unique loft apartments that combine original finishes with modern industrial touches, a rooftop lounge, and a relaxing social courtyard.

Located in downtown Denver, these industrial loft apartments are right in the center of the action when it comes to dining, shopping, and nightlife, and are just a few blocks away from The Pavilions and 16th Street Mall and their extensive offering of activities. Bike ridesharing, light rail, and Union Station are also located nearby, for easy commuting all throughout the city.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Indi at Uptown Square have any available units?
The Indi at Uptown Square has 13 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Indi at Uptown Square have?
Some of The Indi at Uptown Square's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Indi at Uptown Square currently offering any rent specials?
The Indi at Uptown Square is offering the following rent specials: Receive $1,500 Off of Move In When You Lease by 7/15/2020!
Is The Indi at Uptown Square pet-friendly?
Yes, The Indi at Uptown Square is pet friendly.
Does The Indi at Uptown Square offer parking?
Yes, The Indi at Uptown Square offers parking.
Does The Indi at Uptown Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Indi at Uptown Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Indi at Uptown Square have a pool?
Yes, The Indi at Uptown Square has a pool.
Does The Indi at Uptown Square have accessible units?
No, The Indi at Uptown Square does not have accessible units.
Does The Indi at Uptown Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Indi at Uptown Square has units with dishwashers.
