Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage furnished patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup ceiling fan oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities conference room clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar dog park internet access media room package receiving pool table yoga

Located on the site of the former St. Luke's Hospital, Uptown Square Apartments spans four city blocks and includes the last original hospital building, built-in 1919, which is now known as The Indi at Uptown Square.



The hospital building played an important role in training several generations of doctors and nurses. Today, this excellently maintained historic building offers unique loft apartments that combine original finishes with modern industrial touches, a rooftop lounge, and a relaxing social courtyard.



Located in downtown Denver, these industrial loft apartments are right in the center of the action when it comes to dining, shopping, and nightlife, and are just a few blocks away from The Pavilions and 16th Street Mall and their extensive offering of activities. Bike ridesharing, light rail, and Union Station are also located nearby, for easy commuting all throughout the city.