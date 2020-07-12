/
bear valley
154 Apartments for rent in Bear Valley, Denver, CO
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
17 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,127
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
1 Unit Available
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Dual window panes and two-tone paint for comfortable homes. Fireside outdoor lounge and grill area. Bocce ball court. One mile to Bear Creek Park.
1 Unit Available
7101 W Yale Ave #1003
7101 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1885 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home Facing Open Space - This wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home has great views with the open space right out the living room and Master bedroom windows. Updated throughout and beautiful bamboo floors.
1 Unit Available
3550 S Harlan St #294
3550 S Harlan St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$950
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3550 S Harlan St #294 Available 07/25/20 Great 1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Denver! - Great 1 bed/1 bath condo with private patio is available to rent starting in July! Great layout, lots of storage space throughout! Master bedroom has a walk-in
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
Results within 1 mile of Bear Valley
26 Units Available
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,699
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
5 Units Available
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated near Highway 285 and minutes from Red Rocks Park. Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in a community featuring a 24/7 fitness center, spa and two swimming pools. On-site laundry and recycling facilities available.
27 Units Available
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
9 Units Available
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1010 sqft
Near downtown Lakewood. Also close to Belmar shopping and dining district and Bear Creek Greenbelt. Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a welcoming community boasting multiple fitness facilities. Package concierge and 24-hour maintenance services available.
20 Units Available
Skye Crest
7846 W Mansfield Pkwy, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1206 sqft
Modern apartments with a breakfast bar, fireplace, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a basketball court, media room and parking. Right by Foothills Golf Course and Marston Lake. Close to US Route 285.
1 Unit Available
3663 S Sheridan Blvd. UNIT I - 7
3663 South Sheridan Boulevard, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM CONDO IN BEAR VALLEY $1150/mo. - Property Id: 125929 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM SW DENVER at 3663 S Sheridan Blvd, Denver This unfurnished 600 square foot condo rental is on a large verdant campus in SW Denver.
1 Unit Available
3295 S. Ammons St. #2-103
3295 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1174 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Lakewood Condo!! Available NOW! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (970) 528-5277, 3295-s-ammons-st@rent.dynasty.
1 Unit Available
5706 West Asbury Place
5706 West Asbury Place, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 8/4/2020. Available for move in on 8/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 8/4/2020.
1 Unit Available
8015 W Eastman Pl Apt 203
8015 West Eastman Place, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
916 sqft
Very nice two bedroom two bathroom condo in Lakewood! In Westgate Plaza West, this condo is located on the second floor with a covered deck and additional storage. It has 916 sq. ft. plus a one car detached carport.
1 Unit Available
3600 S. Pierce Street, Unit 5-104
3600 South Pierce Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo. Total 931 square ft. FIRST-FLOOR, no stairs. Enjoy the open layout of the living room with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace and slider to a private patio.
1 Unit Available
2187 S. Depew St. - D-23
2187 South Depew Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$895
524 sqft
Gorgeous, recently UPDATED-Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment available now! New plank flooring, new paint, and full bathroom remodel as well! Building with security door, on Site Management, & Laundry Rooms.
1 Unit Available
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206
3334 South Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,295
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3334 S Ammons Street #13-206 Available 05/07/20 Bright and Open One Bedroom Condo Available May 7th - This one bedroom one bathroom condo is sunny and bright with vaulted ceilings and walk in master closet.
Results within 5 miles of Bear Valley
11 Units Available
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,564
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
4 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
81 Units Available
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
17 Units Available
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,598
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
