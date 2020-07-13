My Block Wash Park

Amenities
Welcome to My Block! Everything you can think of, and everything you need in your next home. Enjoy living in a luxury apartment with elegant, refined unit features and modern design elements that are sure to blow you away. Marble showers, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, everything you’d want in your home. You and your guests will enjoy exclusive amenities and services: including a rooftop pool, 1900sq ft Techno Gym with an onsite training team, complimentary weekly fitness classes, NFL Sunday Ticket, weekly resident events, and much more…Be at the center of it all! Wash Park has incredible access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Denver.