My Block Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area cc payments clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to My Block! Everything you can think of, and everything you need in your next home. Enjoy living in a luxury apartment with elegant, refined unit features and modern design elements that are sure to blow you away. Marble showers, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, everything you’d want in your home. You and your guests will enjoy exclusive amenities and services: including a rooftop pool, 1900sq ft Techno Gym with an onsite training team, complimentary weekly fitness classes, NFL Sunday Ticket, weekly resident events, and much more…Be at the center of it all! Wash Park has incredible access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Denver.