Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

My Block Wash Park

Open Now until 4pm
255 Washington St · (424) 347-1473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 Washington St, Denver, CO 80203
Speer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 622 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 315 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 531 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from My Block Wash Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to My Block! Everything you can think of, and everything you need in your next home. Enjoy living in a luxury apartment with elegant, refined unit features and modern design elements that are sure to blow you away. Marble showers, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, everything you’d want in your home. You and your guests will enjoy exclusive amenities and services: including a rooftop pool, 1900sq ft Techno Gym with an onsite training team, complimentary weekly fitness classes, NFL Sunday Ticket, weekly resident events, and much more…Be at the center of it all! Wash Park has incredible access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment in Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: 1b: $800; 2b: $1,000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $45/monthly
Cats
rent: $35/monthly
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $90/month per space (bike rack included); Outdoor parking: $75/month per space.
Storage Details: FREE ski locker included in each apartment; Extra large storage unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does My Block Wash Park have any available units?
My Block Wash Park has 14 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does My Block Wash Park have?
Some of My Block Wash Park's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is My Block Wash Park currently offering any rent specials?
My Block Wash Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is My Block Wash Park pet-friendly?
Yes, My Block Wash Park is pet friendly.
Does My Block Wash Park offer parking?
Yes, My Block Wash Park offers parking.
Does My Block Wash Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, My Block Wash Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does My Block Wash Park have a pool?
Yes, My Block Wash Park has a pool.
Does My Block Wash Park have accessible units?
Yes, My Block Wash Park has accessible units.
Does My Block Wash Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, My Block Wash Park has units with dishwashers.
