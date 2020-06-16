All apartments in Denver
Find more places like LP1 Research - #658.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
LP1 Research - #658
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:21 AM

LP1 Research - #658

1235 East 12th Avenue · (303) 355-4112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1235 East 12th Avenue, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
"Old World Charm" at it's finest.... Available June 20-July 1......Top floor, corner location! Located in the Dalton, a 1920's historic masterpiece. This delightfully charming two bedroom features original Art Deco Chandeliers and vintage fixtures throughout. Inviting hardwood floors blanket the entire apartment (No beige carpet here!). Heavy plastered walls and arched doorways greet as you enter this historic charmer. Rich mahogany woodwork, crystal door knobs, soaring ceilings, and loads of charm create a welcome sanctuary. Large windows surround this sunny corner location allowing wonderful natural light. A charming vintage kitchen with newer full sized appliances and cottage style cabinetry occupies a quiet corner of the apartment. All bedrooms boast great closet space and large windows. Enjoy the splendor of the past in this landmark property. A $75.00 monthly fee includes all utilities except electricity. On-site laundry, reserved off-street parking options, and individual storage lockers makes this urban oasis a rare find!! We require an application fee ($45 per person) which will includes a credit check, background check, and income/employment verification in addition to past rental references. Non-smoking building AND apartments. Cats okay; sorry, no dogs for this apartment. 12 month lease required. Call today for a showing 303-355-4112 or text 720-635-0192 for an immediate response. This spacious vintage classic is a rare find! Visit our website to read the fascinating history of The Dalton/Marion Street Apartments. You may also view additional photos of The Dalton at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com

Apartment Features:
-Available June 20-July 1
-Second floor (top floor)
-Hardwood floors throughout
-All utilities, except for electricity, included in $95 monthly utility fee
-Gas stove
-Non-smoking
-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment
-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property
-Reserved parking (wait list) $75/mo

Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192.

View our other availability here:
http://www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com/Future-Availability.html
Gracious Old World charm best describes this grand lady. Located just 3 ½ blocks West of picturesque Cheesman Park, The Dalton is truly a site to see. Built in 1926 as luxury rental residences, this unique landmark property features gothic-inspired hallways, Terrazzo marble flooring, original faux finished walls and rich mahogany woodwork. Take a stroll through this charming historic neighborhood where you'll find Trader Joe's, King Soopers Grocery Store, Starbucks & Daz Bog Coffee houses and countless boutiques and restaurants all within walking distance of The Dalton!

Building Features:
-On-site laundry
-Commercial cooling system (summer months)
-Reserved parking $75.00/mo
-Storage lockers (included, free of charge)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #658 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #658 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #658 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #658's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #658 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #658 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #658 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #658 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #658 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #658 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #658 have units with washers and dryers?
No, LP1 Research - #658 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #658 have a pool?
No, LP1 Research - #658 does not have a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #658 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #658 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #658 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #658 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for LP1 Research - #658?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Retreat at Water’s Edge
9999 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity