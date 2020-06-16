LP1 Research - #658

Amenities

"Old World Charm" at it's finest.... Available June 20-July 1......Top floor, corner location! Located in the Dalton, a 1920's historic masterpiece. This delightfully charming two bedroom features original Art Deco Chandeliers and vintage fixtures throughout. Inviting hardwood floors blanket the entire apartment (No beige carpet here!). Heavy plastered walls and arched doorways greet as you enter this historic charmer. Rich mahogany woodwork, crystal door knobs, soaring ceilings, and loads of charm create a welcome sanctuary. Large windows surround this sunny corner location allowing wonderful natural light. A charming vintage kitchen with newer full sized appliances and cottage style cabinetry occupies a quiet corner of the apartment. All bedrooms boast great closet space and large windows. Enjoy the splendor of the past in this landmark property. A $75.00 monthly fee includes all utilities except electricity. On-site laundry, reserved off-street parking options, and individual storage lockers makes this urban oasis a rare find!! We require an application fee ($45 per person) which will includes a credit check, background check, and income/employment verification in addition to past rental references. Non-smoking building AND apartments. Cats okay; sorry, no dogs for this apartment. 12 month lease required. Call today for a showing 303-355-4112 or text 720-635-0192 for an immediate response. This spacious vintage classic is a rare find! Visit our website to read the fascinating history of The Dalton/Marion Street Apartments. You may also view additional photos of The Dalton at www.classicpropertiesofdenver.com



Apartment Features:

-Available June 20-July 1

-Second floor (top floor)

-Hardwood floors throughout

-All utilities, except for electricity, included in $95 monthly utility fee

-Gas stove

-Non-smoking

-Pets: Cats accepted in this apartment

-Public transportation in all directions, within 1-2 blocks of property

-Reserved parking (wait list) $75/mo



Contact us today to schedule a showing! Call our office: 303-355-4112, email directly to this post, or text 720-635-0192.



Gracious Old World charm best describes this grand lady. Located just 3 ½ blocks West of picturesque Cheesman Park, The Dalton is truly a site to see. Built in 1926 as luxury rental residences, this unique landmark property features gothic-inspired hallways, Terrazzo marble flooring, original faux finished walls and rich mahogany woodwork. Take a stroll through this charming historic neighborhood where you'll find Trader Joe's, King Soopers Grocery Store, Starbucks & Daz Bog Coffee houses and countless boutiques and restaurants all within walking distance of The Dalton!



Building Features:

-On-site laundry

-Commercial cooling system (summer months)

-Reserved parking $75.00/mo

-Storage lockers (included, free of charge)