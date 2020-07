Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse concierge courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym parking pool table garage internet access online portal green community pool bbq/grill hot tub lobby package receiving

Colorado Pointe Apartments offers the best in apartment living in the Congress Park area of Denver, Colorado! Check out our spacious apartments with oversized closets and unique, split floor plans for added privacy. We're five minutes away from the new Rose Medical Campus, Cherry Creek Mall & Downtown Denver. Enjoy beautiful interior features, such as granite kitchen counters, designer wood flooring, two tone accent walls and cherry wood cabinetry. Relax over a game of billiards in our resident lounge and get to know your neighbors in the social shared spaces. Come home to Colorado Pointe today!