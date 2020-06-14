/
furnished apartments
13 Furnished Apartments for rent in Golden, CO
Golden Proper
2 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,950
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,256
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Results within 1 mile of Golden
Sixth Avenue West
1 Unit Available
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
Results within 5 miles of Golden
Union Square
14 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,338
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
Results within 10 miles of Golden
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
I-70 Corridor
19 Units Available
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,251
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
$
Molholm
17 Units Available
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,025
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
926 sqft
Very family and pet friendly apartment complex featuring a dog park and a playground. Roomy units are within walking distance from Walmart, Chipotle and other shopping and dining options. Located a few minutes away by car from Denver.
$
Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Bear Valley Park
5775 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1151 sqft
Apartments feature wood floors, modern cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Located next to Bear Creek Trail, schools and major recreational activities. Community offers heated pool, sundeck and fire pit.
Bear Valley
1 Unit Available
6969 W Yale Ave #74
6969 West Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful basement unit- ALL Utilities included! - Allow me to show you this Lovely Basement unit within a gorgeous Row House tucked away in the very high desired Bear Valley Neighborhood! The basement area for lease is about 1100 sq ft, and It
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
3327 West 20th Ave
3327 West 20th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,499
1708 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
2101 Quitman St
2101 Quitman Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3000 sqft
Luxury Home - Highlands - Sloan's Lake - 2 car ga. - Property Id: 133580 A beautiful, modern, 3000 square foot home with designer finishes, large work and office spaces, privacy, landscaping, 2 car garage, and views.
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes
1 Unit Available
11827 Elk Head Range Rd
11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2181 sqft
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage.
Sloan Lake
1 Unit Available
3247 W 19th Avenue
3247 West 19th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
1000 sqft
Furnished Sloans Lake Stunner! Up to 3mo Lease! - Walk to Sloan's Lake & Broncos Stadium. Easy access to Convention Center, Downtown & good food! This city oasis is a stunner w/ 11 ft ceilings, luxury finishes, special touches, & historic photos.
Golden Apartments with BalconyGolden Apartments with GarageGolden Apartments with GymGolden Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGolden Apartments with ParkingGolden Apartments with Pool
