furnished apartments
29 Furnished Apartments for rent in Louisville, CO
6 Units Available
North Main Apartments at Steel Ranch
1724 Steel St, Louisville, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units include a fireplace, hardwood floors, granite countertops, and in-unit laundry. Apartments are furnished. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, dog grooming area, a garage, and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
945 Saint Andrews Lane
945 Saint Andrews Lane, Louisville, CO
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4600 sqft
Fully Furnished Stunning Six Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Louisville - FABULOUSLY UPDATED AND FULLY FURNISHED BY AJ CHAMBERLIN! DESIGNER LIGHTING.
$
114 Units Available
Bell Flatirons
2200 S Tyler Dr, Superior, CO
Studio
$1,320
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,468
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1215 sqft
Gorgeous location near the Boulder Flatirons and Autrey Reservoir. Variety of floor plans, with apartments featuring W/D in unit, dishwasher, fireplace, and large closets. Four swimming pools, indoor b-ball court, and movie theater.
1 Unit Available
709 Stage Station Way
709 Stage Station Way, Lafayette, CO
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
4000 sqft
709 Stage Station Way Available 07/15/20 Sophisticated and Fully Furnished Open-Concept Ranch for Rent in Lafayette - This open-concept ranch home built in 2017 is available fully furnished. Enjoy the sophisticated elegance on each level.
$
Broomfield Urban Transit Village
32 Units Available
AMLI Arista
8200 Arista Pl, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,441
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,289
1285 sqft
Residents offered apartments with large windows for great views of mountains and pool. Resident events hosted every month. Many tenants use the fitness center and heated pool/hot tub. Right next to Highway 36 for easy access to The Orchard Town Center, Soho Flatiron Mall, and more shopping centers.
$
Interlocken
18 Units Available
AMLI at Interlocken
401 Interlocken Blvd, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1116 sqft
Massive windows stretch floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck. Rooftop grill area and outdoor lounge with plush seating. Multi-story fitness center open 24 hours. LEED Gold Certified.
Table Mesa South
1 Unit Available
3655 Emerson Avenue
3655 Emerson Avenue, Boulder, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2000 sqft
3655 Emerson Avenue Available 06/29/20 Furnished Three Bedroom Ranch Home Available in South Boulder - Flexible lease! - Furnished 3 bedroom ranch-style home in Table Mesa (South Boulder) close to NCAR, 2 miles from the University of Colorado
Results within 10 miles of Louisville
26 Units Available
Westcliff
9820 Westcliff Pkwy, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,314
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Found next to Highway 36 for easy access to surrounding areas. Near Waverly Acres Park, and many hiking/biking trails. All apartments upgraded with new stainless steel appliances. Large windows for stunning mountain views. Residents able to enjoy the resort-style pool, spa, and grilling gazebo.
Northeast Westminster
20 Units Available
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,254
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1026 Spruce Unit A
1026 Spruce St, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1070 sqft
1026 Spruce Unit A Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom w/ Loft, True Downtown Boulder Living - Cozy second-floor 2 bed, 1 bath, apartment in beautiful Victorian home with loft perfect for small den or office space! The unit has hardwood floors, stainless
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl St Unit #68
2301 Pearl St, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,100
427 sqft
2301 Pearl St Unit #68 Available 08/20/20 Stunning, Fully Remodeled, Furnished, Loft Style, Flatiron Views on Pearl St with sleeping loft - Amazing one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings and loft. 2 queen beds. Everything is new.
1 Unit Available
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3141 sqft
1328 Indian Paintbrush Lane Available 08/01/20 West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek - West Longmont Lovely, FURNISHED 5 bedroom home in Clover Creek, a great community with neighborhood pool, park, plenty of green space and
Newlands
1 Unit Available
3188 9TH STREET
3188 9th Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1250 sqft
3188 9TH STREET Available 09/01/20 Stunning Newlands 1930's Bungalow. Granite, Stainless, Hardwood.. - Newlands Gem. Beautiful updating featuring 2 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced yard, mud room and unfinished basement.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2201 Pearl Street # 107
2201 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,550
630 sqft
2201 Pearl Street # 107 Available 08/07/20 Pearl St. Condo with Parking Garage - Perfect central & downtown Boulder location on Pearl Street, steps to Boulder Creek path & Farmers Market.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16
2144 South Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2144 S Walnut Street Unit 16 Available 06/27/20 Furnished, Updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Boulder! Available July 1. - This updated and fully furnished 2 bed, 2.5 bath town-home is located on Walnut Street, minutes from Pearl Street.
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
7483 Singing Hills Drive #F202
7483 Singing Hills Drive, Gunbarrel, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1000 sqft
Fully furnished, all-inclusive, condo with flexible lease terms in Gunbarrel, Colorado! - Fully furnished, stylish, modern condo rental in Country Club Greens.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2113 Walnut Street #8
2113 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,400
475 sqft
2113 Walnut Street #8 Available 07/27/20 Fully furnished, all-inclusive, flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder. - LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Fully furnished, all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms in Downtown Boulder.
Whittier
1 Unit Available
2301 Pearl Street #42
2301 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,280
427 sqft
2301 Pearl Street #42 Available 07/13/20 Completely Remodeled, Fully Furnished, All-Inclusive condo in the heart of Downtown Boulder! - Totally remodeled, modern one bedroom with large covered balcony in the heart of Downtown Boulder.
1 Unit Available
9352 Pike Way
9352 Pike Way, Arvada, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3580 sqft
9352 Pike Way Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished Three Bedroom Home Available in Candelas - Immaculate Candelas Two Story home! Everything is here and ready for you to enjoy! The home offers 3 Bedrooms and a loft on the upper level, and a
Noble Park
1 Unit Available
3260 47th Street #108
3260 47th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3260 47th Street #108 Available 09/02/20 Fully Furnished, Quality All-Inclusive Condo with Flexible Lease Terms in Boulder! - Perfect furnished and all inclusive condo in King's Ridge neighborhood.
Goss - Grove
1 Unit Available
1634 17th Street # 11
1634 17th Street, Boulder, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
1634 17th Street # 11 Available 07/03/20 Impeccable Central Downtown 2 Bedroom Furnished Condo - Open floor plan with tasteful updates: great kitchen with stainless appliances (gas range, dishwasher & refrigerator) slab granite kitchen counters,
Gunbarrel
1 Unit Available
4678 White Rock Circle #7
4678 White Rock Circle, Gunbarrel, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,310
669 sqft
4678 White Rock Circle #7 Available 07/01/20 Nicely updated, fully furnished all-inclusive one bedroom condo with flexible lease terms! - The Hunter Creek condos are located in northeast Boulder, near the Twin Lakes near the Boulder Country Club and
Transit Village
1 Unit Available
3601 Arapahoe Avenue #427
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder, CO
Studio
$2,100
934 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FURNISHED! Top Floor South West Facing Studio. Best Amenities In Town. READ LISTING! - NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS! NO VIRTUAL SHOWINGS! FURNISHED! WATCH VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4lgwLBrgBW0&feature=emb_logo AVAILABLE JUNE 7 2020.
Downtown Boulder
1 Unit Available
1360 Walnut Street #208
1360 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO
Studio
$2,700
708 sqft
Fully Furnished High End Loft In The Heart Of Downtown Boulder. Downtown Living! Flexible Move In! - Flexible Move In Date. FURNISHED CONDO: This Absolutely Stunning Downtown Loft Is The Perfect Place To Call Home.
