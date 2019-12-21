850 South Fillmore Street

Amenities

Quaint Bonnie Brae Original! Brand New Central Heating and A/C and fireplace!



*** Move in Special*** $400 credit on first month's rent for a lease starting on or before April 1, 2019!



4/2 bath 2 car garage 2700 sq ft $3450 includes front and back yard maintenance.



Live on one the the prettiest streets in Denver is this original tri-level home in the heart of Bonnie Brae. Enjoy being walking distance to shops, stores and the Stephen Knight Academy.

With 3 bedrooms on the same level and one on the lower level, this home features hardwood floors, master with balcony and wonderful built ins and nice sized storage and closet space.



This original home is set on 3 lots and features a large fenced in backyard with mature landscaping. Plenty of room to entertain family and friends during the holidays! If you are looking to be in one of Denver's best locations and at such an affordable price, call us today for your private tour.



Per Denver city code, there must be no more than 3 unrelated adults for this household.



Experience the 3D walkthrough at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8kh7bnVmU2E



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/850-s-fillmore-st-denver-co-80209-usa/c018cbe5-2525-4469-a484-5fc0cd515261



