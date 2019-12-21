All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
850 South Fillmore Street
850 South Fillmore Street

850 South Fillmore Street
Location

850 South Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quaint Bonnie Brae Original! Brand New Central Heating and A/C and fireplace!

*** Move in Special*** $400 credit on first month's rent for a lease starting on or before April 1, 2019!

4/2 bath 2 car garage 2700 sq ft $3450 includes front and back yard maintenance.

Live on one the the prettiest streets in Denver is this original tri-level home in the heart of Bonnie Brae. Enjoy being walking distance to shops, stores and the Stephen Knight Academy.
With 3 bedrooms on the same level and one on the lower level, this home features hardwood floors, master with balcony and wonderful built ins and nice sized storage and closet space.

This original home is set on 3 lots and features a large fenced in backyard with mature landscaping. Plenty of room to entertain family and friends during the holidays! If you are looking to be in one of Denver's best locations and at such an affordable price, call us today for your private tour.

Per Denver city code, there must be no more than 3 unrelated adults for this household.

Experience the 3D walkthrough at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8kh7bnVmU2E

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/850-s-fillmore-st-denver-co-80209-usa/c018cbe5-2525-4469-a484-5fc0cd515261

(RLNE4755298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 South Fillmore Street have any available units?
850 South Fillmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 850 South Fillmore Street have?
Some of 850 South Fillmore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 South Fillmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
850 South Fillmore Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 South Fillmore Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 850 South Fillmore Street is pet friendly.
Does 850 South Fillmore Street offer parking?
Yes, 850 South Fillmore Street does offer parking.
Does 850 South Fillmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 South Fillmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 South Fillmore Street have a pool?
No, 850 South Fillmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 850 South Fillmore Street have accessible units?
No, 850 South Fillmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 850 South Fillmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 South Fillmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
