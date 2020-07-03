All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 842 Kalamath St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
842 Kalamath St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM

842 Kalamath St

842 Kalamath Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

842 Kalamath Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Start enjoying Santa Fe Art District along with everything Denver has to offer! This home features a great entertainment space with a rooftop deck!! Take in those gorgeous mountain views from your rooftop! Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom with a tandem two car garage, washer and dryer included. This home is conveniently located in the historic Baker neighborhood walking distance to art galleries, public transit, grocery, restaurants, pubs and everything fun in Denver! Perfect turn key home for a corporate stay or someone that prefers to not waste time with the inconveniences of moving! 12 month lease term

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 Kalamath St have any available units?
842 Kalamath St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 842 Kalamath St currently offering any rent specials?
842 Kalamath St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 Kalamath St pet-friendly?
No, 842 Kalamath St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 842 Kalamath St offer parking?
Yes, 842 Kalamath St offers parking.
Does 842 Kalamath St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 Kalamath St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 Kalamath St have a pool?
No, 842 Kalamath St does not have a pool.
Does 842 Kalamath St have accessible units?
No, 842 Kalamath St does not have accessible units.
Does 842 Kalamath St have units with dishwashers?
No, 842 Kalamath St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 842 Kalamath St have units with air conditioning?
No, 842 Kalamath St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Andante at Nine Mile Station
3310 S Kenton St
Denver, CO 80014
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
The Kasserman
2680 18th Street
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University