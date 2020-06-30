6300 E Hampden Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access

I have a two bed one bath apartment that I am looking to sublease. It has Tons of space and a great big master bedroom. Stainless steal appliances and granite countertops. Carpet as well as hardwood. Great neighborhood across the street from the grocery store and highway access less than a minute away. Central to Downtown Denver and DTC. Internet and cable hook ups. A great pool and hot tub. Less than 5 minute walk to the light rail (southmoor station). Willing to pay the lease transfer costs, will have to go through the application process though.