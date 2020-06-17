All apartments in Denver
63 N Cook St 710
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

63 N Cook St 710

63 Cook Street · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

63 Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 710 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
Pristine Studio with Walk to Cherry Creek Mall - Property Id: 247048

Special: $1000 OFF ALL MOVE INS BEFORE 5/31/2020.

Gorgeous high rise property, newer build in the heart of Cherry Creek! Less than five minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping mall, Sprouts, and local fine dining + boutique options. Easy access to downtown Denver and DTC areas (15-20 minute commutes). 9 story high rise, 164 units.

Community:
Package Concierge, Resident Lounge w/ Coffee Bar
Media Room w/ TVS + Internet Cafe
Indoor / Outdoor kitchen / entertainment lounges
Sundeck w/ cabanas & grills + dog spa
Bike + Ski maintenance shop w storage

Abode: (* select units)
Fully customizable cabinets available, Stainless Appliances + brushed nickel finishes, quartz countertops with undermount sink, full size washer /dryer in unit, Mudrooms*, USB Charging ports in outlets, keyless remote entry, ceiling fans with ambient LED lighting, City + Mountain views available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247048
Property Id 247048

(RLNE5650529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

