63 N Cook St 710

Special: $1000 OFF ALL MOVE INS BEFORE 5/31/2020.



Gorgeous high rise property, newer build in the heart of Cherry Creek! Less than five minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping mall, Sprouts, and local fine dining + boutique options. Easy access to downtown Denver and DTC areas (15-20 minute commutes). 9 story high rise, 164 units.



Package Concierge, Resident Lounge w/ Coffee Bar

Media Room w/ TVS + Internet Cafe

Indoor / Outdoor kitchen / entertainment lounges

Sundeck w/ cabanas & grills + dog spa

Bike + Ski maintenance shop w storage



Fully customizable cabinets available, Stainless Appliances + brushed nickel finishes, quartz countertops with undermount sink, full size washer /dryer in unit, Mudrooms*, USB Charging ports in outlets, keyless remote entry, ceiling fans with ambient LED lighting, City + Mountain views available.

