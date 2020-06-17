63 N Cook St 710

Amenities
Pristine Studio with Walk to Cherry Creek Mall - Property Id: 247048
Special: $1000 OFF ALL MOVE INS BEFORE 5/31/2020.
Gorgeous high rise property, newer build in the heart of Cherry Creek! Less than five minutes from Cherry Creek Shopping mall, Sprouts, and local fine dining + boutique options. Easy access to downtown Denver and DTC areas (15-20 minute commutes). 9 story high rise, 164 units.
Community:
Package Concierge, Resident Lounge w/ Coffee Bar
Media Room w/ TVS + Internet Cafe
Indoor / Outdoor kitchen / entertainment lounges
Sundeck w/ cabanas & grills + dog spa
Bike + Ski maintenance shop w storage
Abode: (* select units)
Fully customizable cabinets available, Stainless Appliances + brushed nickel finishes, quartz countertops with undermount sink, full size washer /dryer in unit, Mudrooms*, USB Charging ports in outlets, keyless remote entry, ceiling fans with ambient LED lighting, City + Mountain views available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247048
(RLNE5650529)