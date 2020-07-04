All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:54 PM

5152 Elm Court

5152 Elm Court · No Longer Available
Location

5152 Elm Court, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME JUST NORTH OF SUNNYSIDE

Maximum of 3 Adult Occupants!

AVAILABILITY DATE: July 13, 2019
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:
* 2 Bed, 2 Bath
* Great Chaffee Park location just north of Sunnyside
* Beautiful Modern Finishes
* Gas Fireplace
* Large Fenced Backyard
* Covered Patio
* Sprinkler System
* 2 Car Garage
* Central A/C
* Washer and Dryer Included
* Lease term of 12 months available

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $120 in summer, $100 in winter
YARD: Large Fenced Backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Central A/C
LAWN CARE: Tenant Responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOLD FEE: We do not hold properties for a fee. A property is removed from the market when an applicant has been approved and signed the lease.

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5152 Elm Court have any available units?
5152 Elm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5152 Elm Court have?
Some of 5152 Elm Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5152 Elm Court currently offering any rent specials?
5152 Elm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5152 Elm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5152 Elm Court is pet friendly.
Does 5152 Elm Court offer parking?
Yes, 5152 Elm Court offers parking.
Does 5152 Elm Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5152 Elm Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5152 Elm Court have a pool?
No, 5152 Elm Court does not have a pool.
Does 5152 Elm Court have accessible units?
No, 5152 Elm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5152 Elm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5152 Elm Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
