Home
/
Denver, CO
/
4712 S Xenia St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4712 S Xenia St
4712 South Xenia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4712 South Xenia Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Han - Property Id: 199564
Walking distance from shopping, parks, schools, businesses and offices. Close to I-225 & I-25.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199564
Property Id 199564
(RLNE5443506)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4712 S Xenia St have any available units?
4712 S Xenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4712 S Xenia St have?
Some of 4712 S Xenia St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4712 S Xenia St currently offering any rent specials?
4712 S Xenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 S Xenia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 S Xenia St is pet friendly.
Does 4712 S Xenia St offer parking?
No, 4712 S Xenia St does not offer parking.
Does 4712 S Xenia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4712 S Xenia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 S Xenia St have a pool?
No, 4712 S Xenia St does not have a pool.
Does 4712 S Xenia St have accessible units?
No, 4712 S Xenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 S Xenia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4712 S Xenia St has units with dishwashers.
