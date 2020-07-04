All apartments in Denver
3540 W. Pimlico Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

3540 W. Pimlico Avenue

3540 West Pimlico Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3540 West Pimlico Avenue, Denver, CO 80110
Fort Logan

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Englewood with Huge Backyard! - This home has charm and tons of space! This ranch home has a large kitchen and comes with all the appliances. The living Room is spacious and has a sitting area in front of the gas fireplace. There is a dining area which would fit a large table. The 3 bedrooms on this floor are all spacious. The master bedroom has it's on bathroom. The finished basement has a huge family room with a bar. There is also a full bathroom with a non-conforming bedroom as well. If you need space, this is the house! The large backyard is a haven to relax and entertain.It's a must see! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!

This home is professionally managed and marketed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company.

(RLNE5171751)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue have any available units?
3540 W. Pimlico Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3540 W. Pimlico Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue offer parking?
No, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue have a pool?
No, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3540 W. Pimlico Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

