3540 W. Pimlico Avenue

Wonderful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home In Englewood with Huge Backyard! - This home has charm and tons of space! This ranch home has a large kitchen and comes with all the appliances. The living Room is spacious and has a sitting area in front of the gas fireplace. There is a dining area which would fit a large table. The 3 bedrooms on this floor are all spacious. The master bedroom has it's on bathroom. The finished basement has a huge family room with a bar. There is also a full bathroom with a non-conforming bedroom as well. If you need space, this is the house! The large backyard is a haven to relax and entertain.It's a must see! Contact Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or 720.697.0716 to schedule a showing! Enjoy the beautiful trees and mature landscaping!



