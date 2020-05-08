All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A

3498 East Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cherry Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3498 East Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
3498 E Ellsworth Ave - Property Id: 123192

. Our studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments are the perfect refuge after a busy day or at the end of a wonderful night on the town in Denver, Colorado. And youll be glad to know that our apartments are designed to be 15% more energy efficient, with Energy Star appliances, low-flow fixtures, and other green features. If youre looking for an apartment with a large, livable floor plan, beautiful interior finishes, and great community amenities, youll find it here in one of Denvers most desirable neighborhoods.
Where you live matters. We're committed to delivering the best Denver-area living experiences because this is where we live, where we were founded, and where were solely focused. Were not a company that just manages properties. We own every one of our buildings and truly care about our communities and the people who call them home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/123192
Property Id 123192

(RLNE5465016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A have any available units?
3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A have?
Some of 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A currently offering any rent specials?
3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A pet-friendly?
Yes, 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A is pet friendly.
Does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A offer parking?
No, 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A does not offer parking.
Does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A have a pool?
No, 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A does not have a pool.
Does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A have accessible units?
No, 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3498 E Ellsworth Ave 2A has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
The Aster Town Center Apartments
3131 N Roslyn Way
Denver, CO 80022
Emery West Highland
3550 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Redstone Ranch
4775 Argonne St
Denver, CO 80249
Arapahoe Club
2800 S Syracuse Way
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
Luxe at Mile High
3200 West Colfax Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University