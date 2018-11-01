All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3336 Navajo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3336 Navajo Street
Last updated September 9 2019 at 1:54 PM

3336 Navajo Street

3336 Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3336 Navajo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3336 Navajo Street Available 10/05/19 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Home in LoHi - Updated throughout! - Open House~Tuesday, September 3rd from 1 to 1:30.

Call or text 303-214-5084 for more info and showings!!!

Great city view on your new deck! Check out such exciting, picturesque views such as the Coors Field fireworks from your own back yard! Convenient to I25 and I70 access. Walk out your front door and quickly be strolling through all that LoHi has to offer! Amazing restaurants, bars and parks all at your disposal. Just a short jaunt over to Union Station as well.

Stainless steel appliances in a beautiful, immaculate/updated kitchen. Two highly-coveted, oversized, reserved parking spaces. No stress when it comes to needing to find parking. Low maintenance yard.

(RLNE5125164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Navajo Street have any available units?
3336 Navajo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Navajo Street have?
Some of 3336 Navajo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Navajo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Navajo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Navajo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3336 Navajo Street is pet friendly.
Does 3336 Navajo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3336 Navajo Street offers parking.
Does 3336 Navajo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Navajo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Navajo Street have a pool?
No, 3336 Navajo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Navajo Street have accessible units?
No, 3336 Navajo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Navajo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Navajo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Concord House
1220 North Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
Advenir Bear Valley
3550 S Kendall St
Denver, CO 80235
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Civic Lofts
360 West 13th Avenue
Denver, CO 80204
Infinity on Logan
8 South Logan Street
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University