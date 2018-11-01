Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3336 Navajo Street Available 10/05/19 Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath Home in LoHi - Updated throughout! - Open House~Tuesday, September 3rd from 1 to 1:30.



Call or text 303-214-5084 for more info and showings!!!



Great city view on your new deck! Check out such exciting, picturesque views such as the Coors Field fireworks from your own back yard! Convenient to I25 and I70 access. Walk out your front door and quickly be strolling through all that LoHi has to offer! Amazing restaurants, bars and parks all at your disposal. Just a short jaunt over to Union Station as well.



Stainless steel appliances in a beautiful, immaculate/updated kitchen. Two highly-coveted, oversized, reserved parking spaces. No stress when it comes to needing to find parking. Low maintenance yard.



(RLNE5125164)