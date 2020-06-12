300 W 11th Ave #8E

Amenities

THE PRADO Spacious 3-Bdrm With Unobstructed West Views! - Prado Building is centrally located in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. Close to Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, bike trails, major transportation, and the light rail. Situated on the 8th floor with unobstructed views of the Rockies. The oversized living room boasts large windows allowing tons of natural light throughout the day. The master bedroom is fitted with an en-suite bathroom and balcony. You will love the open concept kitchen with bar seating and new appliances. The spacious 2nd bedroom features a walk-in closet and bathroom. The 3rd bedroom can also be a guest room or study. This unit has an in-unit washer/dryer and two reserved parking garage spaces. Elegance and sophistication in the heart of Denver. Heat, Parking, Trash, Water, and reserved Storage unit all included!



