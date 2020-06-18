All apartments in Denver
264 S Lafayette St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

264 S Lafayette St

264 South Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

264 South Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80209
Wash Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Charming and Convenient Denver Living: You’ll be living in a piece of Denver history at this lovely Wash Park duplex. Arched doorways, ample windows, built-in elements, quaint brick fireplace, and wood floors are just some of the attractive qualities in 264 S. Lafayette. The main level has an open layout that flows from the living room, dining, and into the bright, white vintage kitchen. The basement features a kitchenette, living area, large bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry facilities. Outside, enjoy a beautifully landscaped yard and a one car garage. The location provides easy access to Wash Park Recreation Centers, a variety of nearby dining, and a short drive to Downtown Denver.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for additional. Tenant pays for gas/electric and lawn maintenance. Appliances included: stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

