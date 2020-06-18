264 S Lafayette St

Amenities

Charming and Convenient Denver Living: You’ll be living in a piece of Denver history at this lovely Wash Park duplex. Arched doorways, ample windows, built-in elements, quaint brick fireplace, and wood floors are just some of the attractive qualities in 264 S. Lafayette. The main level has an open layout that flows from the living room, dining, and into the bright, white vintage kitchen. The basement features a kitchenette, living area, large bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry facilities. Outside, enjoy a beautifully landscaped yard and a one car garage. The location provides easy access to Wash Park Recreation Centers, a variety of nearby dining, and a short drive to Downtown Denver.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly upon approval. Pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 for additional. Tenant pays for gas/electric and lawn maintenance. Appliances included: stove/oven, refrigerator, microwave, washer, and dryer.