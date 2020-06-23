All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2580 S University Blvd

2580 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2580 South University Boulevard, Denver, CO 80210
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
gym
pool
pool table
internet access
Seeking Roomate - 2 BR Apt w/ View (Nonsmoking) - Property Id: 95943

I have extra 1 room for rent in a 2 bedroom apartment with a Bedroom view of the University park neighborhood. The apartment also has a large living room and a large balcony with a lovely view of Mountains. The building has an indoor swimming pool as well as a billiards table. If you want to live here your must have proof of a job and be able to complete a background check by building management. This is living space is NEITHER 420 friendly or tobacco/Joule Friendly. Sorry. Also this building does not allow party's or events.

I am hoping to find someone energetic and outgoing with a love for exercise and adventure with an interest in activities like skiing biking and triathlons.

Other possible candidates might include artist, musicians and Grad students.

About me: I work in Statistics and Data Science. I am always up to something. My indoor hobbies include drums, guitar, Music and Painting. While my Outdoor Hobbies include skiing, running, basketball, swimming and biking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95943
Property Id 95943

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4644262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2580 S University Blvd have any available units?
2580 S University Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2580 S University Blvd have?
Some of 2580 S University Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2580 S University Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2580 S University Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2580 S University Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2580 S University Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2580 S University Blvd offer parking?
No, 2580 S University Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2580 S University Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2580 S University Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2580 S University Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2580 S University Blvd has a pool.
Does 2580 S University Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2580 S University Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2580 S University Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2580 S University Blvd has units with dishwashers.
