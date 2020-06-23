2580 S University Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court gym pool pool table internet access

Seeking Roomate - 2 BR Apt w/ View (Nonsmoking) - Property Id: 95943



I have extra 1 room for rent in a 2 bedroom apartment with a Bedroom view of the University park neighborhood. The apartment also has a large living room and a large balcony with a lovely view of Mountains. The building has an indoor swimming pool as well as a billiards table. If you want to live here your must have proof of a job and be able to complete a background check by building management. This is living space is NEITHER 420 friendly or tobacco/Joule Friendly. Sorry. Also this building does not allow party's or events.



I am hoping to find someone energetic and outgoing with a love for exercise and adventure with an interest in activities like skiing biking and triathlons.



Other possible candidates might include artist, musicians and Grad students.



About me: I work in Statistics and Data Science. I am always up to something. My indoor hobbies include drums, guitar, Music and Painting. While my Outdoor Hobbies include skiing, running, basketball, swimming and biking.

No Pets Allowed



