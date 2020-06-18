All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2520 Wewetta Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2520 Wewetta Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2520 Wewetta Way

2520 Wewatta Way · (720) 730-6797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
River North Art District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2520 Wewatta Way, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C5 · Avail. now

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Two Bedroom- Easy Light Rail Access ONE MONTH FREE - Property Id: 256422

SPECIAL: One month FREE: expires on 5/31/2020. One of 5 two bedroom floor plan plans currently available; three ready May, two June.

Your playground, nest, and stomping grounds in one! Located in the heart of Denver's (RiNo), within walking distance of downtown, Union Station, and Coors Field. Surrounded by hip bars, local breweries, boutiques shops, and creative office spaces.

AMENITIES:
Landscaped resort-style pool, courtyard w/ grilling stations, top floor club room w/ dramatic view, Fully-equipped business center; Conference room, Theatre room: 70” LED TV & surround sound, garage + bicycle parking w/ controlled access, elevator access, On-site storage, and short-term furnished apartments available.

INTERIORS:
Stainless steel appliances, Custom cabinetry Butcher block islands w/ pendant lighting*, Under-cabinet lighting, Washers & dryers, 10' ceilings, Programmable thermostat, Oversized windows, spacious custom closets w/ wood shelving* & Patios or balconies* (*select units)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256422
Property Id 256422

(RLNE5688614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 Wewetta Way have any available units?
2520 Wewetta Way has a unit available for $2,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2520 Wewetta Way have?
Some of 2520 Wewetta Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2520 Wewetta Way currently offering any rent specials?
2520 Wewetta Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 Wewetta Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 Wewetta Way is pet friendly.
Does 2520 Wewetta Way offer parking?
Yes, 2520 Wewetta Way does offer parking.
Does 2520 Wewetta Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2520 Wewetta Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 Wewetta Way have a pool?
Yes, 2520 Wewetta Way has a pool.
Does 2520 Wewetta Way have accessible units?
No, 2520 Wewetta Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 Wewetta Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2520 Wewetta Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2520 Wewetta Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
The Logan
619 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Bridges at 9 Mile Station
10025 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
TwentyOne01 on Market Apartments
2101 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity