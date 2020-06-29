All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2500 S York St Unit 215.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2500 S York St Unit 215
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

2500 S York St Unit 215

2500 South York Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2500 South York Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
online portal
Convenient 1BD, 1BA University Park Condo with Balcony and Parking, Near DU - Situated on the southern edge of the University of Denver and just off University Boulevard, this condo is within walking distance to campus as well as numerous shops and restaurants. In addition to the private balcony, the building features a side parking lot and has on-site laundry. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

Virtual Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKOVoMF9qjU&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a monthly $30 HOA fee which includes gas, water, sewer and trash.
*Parking in the side lot is unassigned.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Michael Gibson, michael@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5629075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 S York St Unit 215 have any available units?
2500 S York St Unit 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 S York St Unit 215 have?
Some of 2500 S York St Unit 215's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 S York St Unit 215 currently offering any rent specials?
2500 S York St Unit 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 S York St Unit 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2500 S York St Unit 215 is pet friendly.
Does 2500 S York St Unit 215 offer parking?
Yes, 2500 S York St Unit 215 offers parking.
Does 2500 S York St Unit 215 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 S York St Unit 215 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 S York St Unit 215 have a pool?
No, 2500 S York St Unit 215 does not have a pool.
Does 2500 S York St Unit 215 have accessible units?
No, 2500 S York St Unit 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 S York St Unit 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 S York St Unit 215 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
The Villas on 76th
2002 W 76th Ave
Denver, CO 80221
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
Chamber Lofts
1726 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University