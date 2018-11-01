All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
2475 S Gilpin Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2475 S Gilpin Street

2475 South Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Denver
University
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2475 South Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2475 S Gilpin Street Available 10/04/19 GREAT LOCATION NEAR DU, NEWER KITCHEN FLOORING, HARDWOODS! - 10-12 month lease
Tenant pays all utilities except trash & recycling
Up to 2 pets allowed w/ $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/month non-refundable pet rent.
No Smoking.
Gas forced air heat and central A/C.
Available immediately for showings and a 10/4 move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home was built in 1942 with approximately 1113 square feet. Open living room and dining room with original cove ceilings and archways. Recently updated kitchen has new flooring, white oak cabinets, granite counter top, and white appliances including an electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Stackable washer and dryer is located in the mudroom off the kitchen with additional cabinetry/storage. Updated bathroom with black vanity and tiled tub surround. Two-tone paint throughout the home, and beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Front and back porches and a fenced in back yard with an additional uncovered patio. There is a one car detached garage but it can only function as a storage space. There is a driveway on the front of the property for off street parking. Great location near DU and Light Rail!

Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Offered by MOD Properties.

(RLNE4330171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2475 S Gilpin Street have any available units?
2475 S Gilpin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2475 S Gilpin Street have?
Some of 2475 S Gilpin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2475 S Gilpin Street currently offering any rent specials?
2475 S Gilpin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2475 S Gilpin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2475 S Gilpin Street is pet friendly.
Does 2475 S Gilpin Street offer parking?
Yes, 2475 S Gilpin Street offers parking.
Does 2475 S Gilpin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2475 S Gilpin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2475 S Gilpin Street have a pool?
No, 2475 S Gilpin Street does not have a pool.
Does 2475 S Gilpin Street have accessible units?
No, 2475 S Gilpin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2475 S Gilpin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2475 S Gilpin Street has units with dishwashers.
