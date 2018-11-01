Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2475 S Gilpin Street Available 10/04/19 GREAT LOCATION NEAR DU, NEWER KITCHEN FLOORING, HARDWOODS! - 10-12 month lease

Tenant pays all utilities except trash & recycling

Up to 2 pets allowed w/ $300 refundable pet deposit per pet. $35/month non-refundable pet rent.

No Smoking.

Gas forced air heat and central A/C.

Available immediately for showings and a 10/4 move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home was built in 1942 with approximately 1113 square feet. Open living room and dining room with original cove ceilings and archways. Recently updated kitchen has new flooring, white oak cabinets, granite counter top, and white appliances including an electric range, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Stackable washer and dryer is located in the mudroom off the kitchen with additional cabinetry/storage. Updated bathroom with black vanity and tiled tub surround. Two-tone paint throughout the home, and beautiful hardwood floors in the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Front and back porches and a fenced in back yard with an additional uncovered patio. There is a one car detached garage but it can only function as a storage space. There is a driveway on the front of the property for off street parking. Great location near DU and Light Rail!



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



