2358 S High St. Perfect Condition. Living Room AND Family Room.



New Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room and 2 Bedrooms.



All new paint. Super Clean.



1/2-Block south of DU.



Walk (10 minutes) or bike to Porter Hospital along the Harvard Gulch path.



Walk to the restaurants along South Downing and on Evans.



Walk to Light Rail.



(3) Bedrooms, (2) Bath. Lots of Storage. Includes all appliances.



Covered Patio. Covered Front Porch. Very NiceYard. Garage plus off street parking spots.



NO PETS.



CALL 303-756-5533 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE. (This is a Landline - NO Texts)