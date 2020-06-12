All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2358 S High St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2358 S High St
Last updated December 16 2019 at 8:17 AM

2358 S High St

2358 South High Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
University
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2358 South High Street, Denver, CO 80210
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2358 S High St. Perfect Condition. Living Room AND Family Room.

New Hardwood Floors in Living Room, Dining Room and 2 Bedrooms.

All new paint. Super Clean.

1/2-Block south of DU.

Walk (10 minutes) or bike to Porter Hospital along the Harvard Gulch path.

Walk to the restaurants along South Downing and on Evans.

Walk to Light Rail.

(3) Bedrooms, (2) Bath. Lots of Storage. Includes all appliances.

Covered Patio. Covered Front Porch. Very NiceYard. Garage plus off street parking spots.

NO PETS.

CALL 303-756-5533 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO SEE. (This is a Landline - NO Texts)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 S High St have any available units?
2358 S High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2358 S High St have?
Some of 2358 S High St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 S High St currently offering any rent specials?
2358 S High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 S High St pet-friendly?
No, 2358 S High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2358 S High St offer parking?
Yes, 2358 S High St offers parking.
Does 2358 S High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2358 S High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 S High St have a pool?
No, 2358 S High St does not have a pool.
Does 2358 S High St have accessible units?
No, 2358 S High St does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 S High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2358 S High St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

66 Pearl
66 South Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
One Observatory Park
2360 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University