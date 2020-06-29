2190 S. Corona St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DU, HARVARD GULCH, PLATT PARK, BUNGALOW, LARGE YARD-CORNER LOT, - 9 Month Lease (through 7/31/20)

Tenants pay gas/electric and 2/3 of water/sewer bill. Owner pays trash/recycling.

Up to 2 pets allowed under 30 lbs or 1 pet allowed for dogs over 30 lbs.

$300 refundable pet deposit per pet and $35/month pet rent.

No smoking.

Gas Forced Air Heat

Available immediately for showings and move in. Properties can be held with negotiation.



Charming 2 bed, 1 bath bungalow style home built in 1923 with 986 square feet. Full unfinished basement for storage. Large covered front porch and additional covered storage in back yard. Tandem off street parking long enough for 2 cars. Home has original refinished hardwoods and trim detail. Wood burning fireplace and original mantle (fireplace not operational). Great location central to DU, Platt Park and Harvard Gulch. Access to I-25, light-rail, hwy 285 and



Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



Offered by MOD Properties.



(RLNE5229627)