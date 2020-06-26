All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1780 Washington St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1780 Washington St
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:17 PM

1780 Washington St

1780 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Downtown Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1780 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Downtown Denver

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
pool
Super bright and light 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Uptown with 9' ceilings. Located on the secure 3rd floor, 1 underground parking spot. Large living space with access to 2 outdoor balconies makes this perfect for living and entertaining. Master bedroom with en suite bath and double sinks. Large 2nd bedroom with home office attached makes this perfect for those who work at home. Beautiful updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops opens to the main living room. Also included is the in unit laundry with great storage. Just on the edge of downtown & Located 1 block on 17th Street where you can walk to Bars, Restaurants, coffee shops and more. Property is being shown furnished but will be empty upon move in. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant is responsible for a small electric bill and the TV/cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1780 Washington St have any available units?
1780 Washington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1780 Washington St have?
Some of 1780 Washington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1780 Washington St currently offering any rent specials?
1780 Washington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1780 Washington St pet-friendly?
No, 1780 Washington St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1780 Washington St offer parking?
Yes, 1780 Washington St offers parking.
Does 1780 Washington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1780 Washington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1780 Washington St have a pool?
Yes, 1780 Washington St has a pool.
Does 1780 Washington St have accessible units?
No, 1780 Washington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1780 Washington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1780 Washington St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue
Denver, CO 80237
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University