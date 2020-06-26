1780 Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar elevator parking pool

Super bright and light 2 bed, 2 bath condo in Uptown with 9' ceilings. Located on the secure 3rd floor, 1 underground parking spot. Large living space with access to 2 outdoor balconies makes this perfect for living and entertaining. Master bedroom with en suite bath and double sinks. Large 2nd bedroom with home office attached makes this perfect for those who work at home. Beautiful updated kitchen with SS appliances and granite counter tops opens to the main living room. Also included is the in unit laundry with great storage. Just on the edge of downtown & Located 1 block on 17th Street where you can walk to Bars, Restaurants, coffee shops and more. Property is being shown furnished but will be empty upon move in. Washer & Dryer included. Tenant is responsible for a small electric bill and the TV/cable.