1685 Colorado Boulevard

BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM ACROSS FROM CITY PARK!! AVAILABLE OCTOBER 18TH!! CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone:303-733-0487 Updated Kitchen! Across the Street from City Park! Great natural lighting! Laundry onsite! Free WiFi! 1685 Colorado Blvd Lease Terms:12 Month leases available $1125 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $15 Alpha- WiFi $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (Per pet. Up to two cats okay.) $150 One-time Pet Fee for Dogs Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account.