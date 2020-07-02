All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1685 Colorado Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1685 Colorado Boulevard
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

1685 Colorado Boulevard

1685 Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
City Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1685 Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f8feda005a ---- BEAUTIFUL, NEWLY RENOVATED ONE BEDROOM ACROSS FROM CITY PARK!! AVAILABLE OCTOBER 18TH!! CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone:303-733-0487 Updated Kitchen! Across the Street from City Park! Great natural lighting! Laundry onsite! Free WiFi! 1685 Colorado Blvd Lease Terms:12 Month leases available $1125 Rent $60 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) $15 Alpha- WiFi $400 Security Deposit $45 Application Fee (per person) $100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (Per pet. Up to two cats okay.) $150 One-time Pet Fee for Dogs Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs QUALIFICATIONS - Must make twice the amount of rent per month - Have good established credit (min 2 open lines of credit in good standings) - No collections - No Rental Debt - No Evictions - No Criminal History **Deposit subject to change pending results of background check * We do not approve applicants by credit score. All applications are put into a specific algorithm that take all qualifications into account. CONTACT US: RIO Real Estate Leasing | Windsor leasing@rio-realestate.com Phone:303-733-0487 If seeking a move date on or shortly after the listed date-of-availability please call to schedule a tour and be prepared to state the full address of this unit when calling (1685 Colorado). Also due to the extremely high call volume we kindly ask that you leave a voicemail if prompted. Thank you very much for your time and interest! CALL US TODAY FOR SHOW TIME AVAILABILITY! * Square Footage is Approximate * Deposit is subject to change pending background and credit check results. Wash Park, Washington Park, Denver Country Club, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek, Cherry Creek North, Cherry Creek Mall, Capitol Hill, Capital Hill, Cheesman Park, Platt Park, University of Denver, DU, Congress Park, City Park, Baker, Gov's Park, Governer's Park, Govnr's Park, Governor's Park, Cap Hill, Uptown, Downtown, Downtown Denver, One Bedroom, 1 Bedroom, 1 Bed, 1 BD, 1 BR, 1-bed, One Bedroom, One-bedroom, One Bed, One-bed SHOWMOJO LINK ________________________________________ See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at: http://schedule-a-tour.com/lc/226b02b0af This link is not a hyperlink, please copy. :-( *Times that are available online are the only times available for showing per property.* *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1685 Colorado Boulevard have any available units?
1685 Colorado Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1685 Colorado Boulevard have?
Some of 1685 Colorado Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1685 Colorado Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1685 Colorado Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1685 Colorado Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1685 Colorado Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1685 Colorado Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1685 Colorado Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1685 Colorado Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1685 Colorado Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1685 Colorado Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1685 Colorado Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1685 Colorado Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1685 Colorado Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1685 Colorado Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1685 Colorado Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Country Club Towers II & III
1101 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St
Denver, CO 80209
2828 Zuni
2828 Zuni St
Denver, CO 80211
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Colorado Pointe
901 Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80206
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University