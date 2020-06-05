All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1672 South Patton Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1672 South Patton Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1672 South Patton Court

1672 South Patton Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1672 South Patton Court, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming ranch style home is located in a lovely established neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. The home has been recently remodeled and offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outdoor enthusiasts will love living right next to the Sanderson Gulch Park and Trail where you can enjoy walking, biking, and bird watching.

The living room is spacious with large windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter-tops, all newer black appliances, and dark wood cabinets, complete with dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove. The formal dining room has gleaming wood floors along with all of the bedrooms.

Enjoy your large backyard where you can relax and entertain guests. This is the perfect place to call home! This wonderful property has easy access to downtown and the Denver Tech Center. There is plenty of shopping and dining nearby along with parks and outdoor recreation.

Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 for more info. Visit www.rently.com to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (emd 2018-1126)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 South Patton Court have any available units?
1672 South Patton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1672 South Patton Court have?
Some of 1672 South Patton Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 South Patton Court currently offering any rent specials?
1672 South Patton Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 South Patton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1672 South Patton Court is pet friendly.
Does 1672 South Patton Court offer parking?
No, 1672 South Patton Court does not offer parking.
Does 1672 South Patton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1672 South Patton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 South Patton Court have a pool?
No, 1672 South Patton Court does not have a pool.
Does 1672 South Patton Court have accessible units?
No, 1672 South Patton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 South Patton Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 South Patton Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Cherry Creek
55 N Cook St
Denver, CO 80206
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Coda
100 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Point 21
2131 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80222
Aperture
1777 Williams St
Denver, CO 80218
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University