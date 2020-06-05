1672 South Patton Court

Amenities

This charming ranch style home is located in a lovely established neighborhood in Denver, Colorado. The home has been recently remodeled and offers three bedrooms and a full bathroom. Outdoor enthusiasts will love living right next to the Sanderson Gulch Park and Trail where you can enjoy walking, biking, and bird watching.



The living room is spacious with large windows offering plenty of natural light. The kitchen has been remodeled with granite counter-tops, all newer black appliances, and dark wood cabinets, complete with dishwasher, microwave, and gas stove. The formal dining room has gleaming wood floors along with all of the bedrooms.



Enjoy your large backyard where you can relax and entertain guests. This is the perfect place to call home! This wonderful property has easy access to downtown and the Denver Tech Center. There is plenty of shopping and dining nearby along with parks and outdoor recreation.



Visit EDGE at www.5280edge.com to look at this property, rental criteria and application. Call 720.458.0227 for more info. Visit www.rently.com to enjoy an immediate showing. Please ask for Tony or Erik! (emd 2018-1126)



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.