Home
/
Denver, CO
/
16260 E Warner Pl
Last updated April 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

16260 E Warner Pl

16260 E Warner Pl · No Longer Available
Location

16260 E Warner Pl, Denver, CO 80239
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
NEW NEW NEW! Be the first to enjoy this luxurious and modern Town Home in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood with convenient access to tons of green space, Denver International Airport, HOA amenities, and so much more!

MOVE IN READY

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
3BR/2.5BA located off of Pena Bld and Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Gorgeous Brand New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Garage, EVERYTHING!
All Three Bedrooms Include Walk-In Closets
Master Has Duel Vanity, Modern and Large Shower with a Built-in Bench, and a HUGE Walk-in Closet!
Modern, Granite Kitchen Counters
1,532 Square Feet
2 Levels with Lots of Natural Light
Brand New Rheem Furnace, Rheem Water Heater, and Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances (all under warranty)
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Stainless Steel Appliances
MASSIVE Kitchen Island. Great for Entertaining!
HUGE 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Brand New, Full-Sized, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer
Tall Ceilings
Tons of Storage Space
Dark Wood Vinyl Flooring on Main Level
Plush Carpet in Bedrooms
Dog Run
Pool & Hot Tub within Community
Reserve the Clubhouse Space for your Private Use!

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, and Dazbog Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Ted's Montana Grill and Anthony's Pizza & Pasta. Nearby parks include Parkfield Lake Park, Green Valley West Park, and Ensenada Park. Nearby schools include DSST Middle School at Noel Campus and Green Valley Ranch High School & Middle School. Grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Walmart. Only 15 minutes to DIA with easy access to Pena Blvd and I-70.

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).

Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Trash Included!

$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16260 E Warner Pl have any available units?
16260 E Warner Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 16260 E Warner Pl have?
Some of 16260 E Warner Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16260 E Warner Pl currently offering any rent specials?
16260 E Warner Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16260 E Warner Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 16260 E Warner Pl is pet friendly.
Does 16260 E Warner Pl offer parking?
Yes, 16260 E Warner Pl offers parking.
Does 16260 E Warner Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16260 E Warner Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16260 E Warner Pl have a pool?
Yes, 16260 E Warner Pl has a pool.
Does 16260 E Warner Pl have accessible units?
No, 16260 E Warner Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 16260 E Warner Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16260 E Warner Pl has units with dishwashers.
