16260 E Warner Pl

NEW NEW NEW! Be the first to enjoy this luxurious and modern Town Home in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood with convenient access to tons of green space, Denver International Airport, HOA amenities, and so much more!



MOVE IN READY



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

3BR/2.5BA located off of Pena Bld and Green Valley Ranch Blvd

Gorgeous Brand New Kitchen, Bathrooms, Garage, EVERYTHING!

All Three Bedrooms Include Walk-In Closets

Master Has Duel Vanity, Modern and Large Shower with a Built-in Bench, and a HUGE Walk-in Closet!

Modern, Granite Kitchen Counters

1,532 Square Feet

2 Levels with Lots of Natural Light

Brand New Rheem Furnace, Rheem Water Heater, and Whirlpool Kitchen Appliances (all under warranty)

Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design

Stainless Steel Appliances

MASSIVE Kitchen Island. Great for Entertaining!

HUGE 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Brand New, Full-Sized, Whirlpool Washer/Dryer

Tall Ceilings

Tons of Storage Space

Dark Wood Vinyl Flooring on Main Level

Plush Carpet in Bedrooms

Dog Run

Pool & Hot Tub within Community

Reserve the Clubhouse Space for your Private Use!



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Caribou Coffee, and Dazbog Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Ted's Montana Grill and Anthony's Pizza & Pasta. Nearby parks include Parkfield Lake Park, Green Valley West Park, and Ensenada Park. Nearby schools include DSST Middle School at Noel Campus and Green Valley Ranch High School & Middle School. Grocery stores include King Soopers, Safeway, and Walmart. Only 15 minutes to DIA with easy access to Pena Blvd and I-70.



DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).



Resident Utilities: Denver Water/Trash, Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet. Trash Included!



$1,995 Rent/month - $1,995 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.